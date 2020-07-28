UP CM should learn how to improve law and order from BSP: Mayawati

The law and order situation is worsening in Uttar Pradesh and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath should learn how to keep the situation in control from the tenure of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) in the state, said BSP chief Mayawati on Tuesday. "Today, law and order situation is worsening in the state, criminals are ruling Uttar Pradesh. If the government wants to improve the situation, then Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister, without any hesitation, should learn from BSP. I governed UP for 4 terms, during which law and order situation was stable," Mayawati told ANI here.

She further said that the recent incident being reported from Agra, where the body of a Dalit woman was allegedly removed from the pyre by some persons, was shameful and should not have been allowed to happen. "The Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar does not allow untouchability. Anyplace where such types of incidents take place is not under the rule of law. The Centre should intervene in these matters and ask the state government to file a report and bring a stop to such activities," Mayawati said.

She also urged the Centre to provide help to flood-affected, Uttar Pradesh and Bihar states, and to assure immediate relief to the people in those regions without any discrimination. (ANI)