Jaipal Reddy was a rare politician who was popular across political spectrum: Naidu

Reddy, a former Union minister and Congress leader, died on this day last year. Releasing 'Padi Bhavajalalu', a Telugu translation of Reddy's book 'Ten Ideologies -- The great asymmetry between agrarianism and industrialism', the vice president described him as a rare politician who was popular across the political spectrum.

Updated: 28-07-2020 21:36 IST | Created: 28-07-2020 21:24 IST
Representative image Image Credit: IANS

Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Tuesday paid tributes to former Union minister S Jaipal Reddy, saying he would always be remembered for his oratory, simplicity and unwavering commitment to principles. Reddy, a former Union minister and Congress leader, died on this day last year.

Releasing 'Padi Bhavajalalu', a Telugu translation of Reddy's book 'Ten Ideologies -- The great asymmetry between agrarianism and industrialism', the vice president described him as a rare politician who was popular across the political spectrum. He stayed in public life for decades without ever compromising his ideological outlook and personality, Naidu said.

Recalling his long association with Reddy, the vice president said that right from the time when they used to share the same bench in the Andhra Pradesh Assembly, to both becoming spokesperson of their respective party, they had shared a special bonding. Although they belonged to different parties and ideologies, their friendship never faced any hurdle, he said.

