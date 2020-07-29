Left Menu
Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat, wife test positive for COVID-19

In a tweet on Tuesday night, the water resources minister said he and his wife are in home quarantine on the advice of doctors. He appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was admitted to a hospital here on Saturday after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 29-07-2020 01:10 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 01:02 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Madhya Pradesh minister Tulsi Silawat and his wife have tested positive for the novel coronavirus. In a tweet on Tuesday night, the water resources minister said he and his wife are in home quarantine on the advice of doctors.

He appealed to all those who came in contact with him to get themselves tested for COVID-19. Senior BJP leader Jyotiraditya Scindia said, in a tweet, he prayed for their speedy recovery.

Despite showing no symptoms of the disease, Silawat said, he underwent COVID-19 test on the instruction of the chief minister. Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan was admitted to a hospital here on Saturday after he tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

