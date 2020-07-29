Left Menu
Development News Edition

ANALYSIS-Sudan peace talks offer little hope for protesters in Darfur

Over the last month, 100 people have been killed, both in attacks by the militias and tribal clashes over precious agricultural land at the heart of tensions. The violence has triggered a wave of sit-ins across the region, demanding authorities protect civilians from the militias, who are scrambling to secure their gains now that Bashir has gone, says Jonas Horner of the International Crisis Group.

Reuters | Updated: 29-07-2020 19:18 IST | Created: 29-07-2020 19:18 IST
ANALYSIS-Sudan peace talks offer little hope for protesters in Darfur

Efforts to bring stability to Sudan's conflict-ridden Darfur region have failed to reassure residents fearful of rising violence which has cast a shadow over peace negotiations. The fall of President Omar al-Bashir in 2019 raised hopes that Arab militias he supported, which have been accused of atrocities, would be reined in under the civilian-military government which replaced him.

Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok is negotiating with rebel groups that had fought Bashir. But they hold little sway 17 years after a conflict which killed 300,000 people and displaced 2.5 million erupted. Over the last month, 100 people have been killed, both in attacks by the militias and tribal clashes over precious agricultural land at the heart of tensions.

The violence has triggered a wave of sit-ins across the region, demanding authorities protect civilians from the militias, who are scrambling to secure their gains now that Bashir has gone, says Jonas Horner of the International Crisis Group. "They're the forces that used to terrorise citizens and push us out of our homes," said Suleiman, a protester in Nertiti in central Darfur, reached by telephone. "They want to keep the same privileges."

Protesters there allege that the militias, known as "Janjaweed," have carried out dozens of killings, rapes, and armed robberies in recent months. "Things could explode," said Mohamed, another protester in Eldeain, an eastern Darfur town. Like others, he declined to give his full name for security reasons.

The United Nations estimates that 2.8 million Darfuris are severely food insecure and might require aid if the current agricultural season is further disrupted by fighting. Both Hamdok and rebel groups say a peace deal would be a necessary first step to ending turmoil in Darfur, a vast region roughly the size of France.

However, donor funding needed to implement the deal is not guaranteed and Sudan's government is trying to rescue an economy battered by decades of conflict and corruption. The two most influential rebel groups have said they will negotiate if current talks succeed.

Sudan has agreed that rebels will receive 25% representation in the national government and 40% in Darfur. The deal also promises an annual $750 million development fund. But some are sceptical after years of broken promises. "We hear that money is given out, but it's just numbers, in reality there's nothing," said Suleiman.

Analysts question whether a deal will provide security as the rebels, as well as militias linked to Bashir, have fragmented and are themselves fighting over resources, often along tribal lines with no clear leadership. And talk of peace has not deterred the Janjaweed, who attacked one of the protest sites earlier this month.

"They shot and assaulted people and looted and burned," riding motorcycles and camels, an eyewitness in Fatabarno village told Reuters. SECURITY

Neither the rebels nor U.N. peacekeepers have been able to protect civilians, said Manzoul Assal, professor at the University of Khartoum. Hamdok on Sunday announced a new force, including the police, army and Rapid Support Forces, which themselves were accused of atrocities in Darfur, an allegation they deny.

"The beginning of the solution is the appointment of civilian governors and the deployment of security forces, ... under the control of the civilian governors in coordination with the military," said Jumaa Kanda, an advisor to Hamdok. The governors were appointed last week after protests. Demonstrators across Darfur had demanded the removal of some military and government officials they say have failed to protect them.

On Friday, militiamen killed at least 20 returning refugees in Um Doss, in South Darfur, residents told Reuters. "They want to continue to occupy our land," said a local leader. "We demand that the government interfere to protect us."

TRENDING

Jaguar Land Rover names ousted Renault boss Bollore as CEO

High time for world to question China's genocide of Uyghurs, says activist

Kenya: Five major airlines set to resume flights into and out of country

Australian police warn universities, Chinese officials of 'virtual kidnap' scam

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Royal Meghan and UK tabloid trade blows in court dispute

A lawyer for Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, accused a British newspaper publisher in court on Wednesday of commercially exploiting its legal dispute with her by using court documents as the basis for sensational coverage.Meghan, wife of Que...

Need to provide proper Internet speed for virtual hearings in district courts: HC to Delhi govt

It is the need of the hour to provide adequate Internet speed and routers to facilitate virtual hearings at district courts here so that lawyers, litigants and subordinate judiciary are not inconvenienced, the Delhi High Court said on Wedne...

At 2.23 pc COVID-19 fatality rate lowest since Apr 1, recoveries nearing 10 lakh: Health ministry

The total number of recoveries from COVID-19 is fast approaching the 10-lakh mark, while the case fatality rate has been falling progressively due to coordinated implementation of the test track treat strategy by the Centre, states and Unio...

Cabinet approves MoU between India & Zimbabwe on cooperation in traditional medicine, homeopathy

The Cabinet on Wednesday gave ex-post facto approval to an agreement between India and Zimbabwe on cooperation in the field of traditional systems of medicine and homeopathy. The MoU, which was signed on November 3, 2018 and approved by t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020