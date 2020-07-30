Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bezos' snack, room ratings and 'the net': Key online moments from tech hearing

It was not immediately clear if there were technical problems with Amazon's feed. "THE NET" U.S. Representative James Sensenbrenner's use of the phrase "the net" was mocked online for being outdated, with watchers posting about the 1995 film of the same name starring Sandra Bullock and sharing GIFs of retro computer icons and dial-up internet. The Wisconsin Republican also grilled Facebook's CEO on Twitter Inc's decision to temporarily restrict Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting after he violated its coronavirus misinformation rules.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 04:16 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 04:16 IST
Bezos' snack, room ratings and 'the net': Key online moments from tech hearing

Two years after Facebook Inc Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg's explanation to U.S. lawmakers - "Senator, we run ads" - exploded as a meme, online viewers again ridiculed moments of a tech antitrust showdown on Wednesday. The chief executives of the country's largest tech companies - including Zuckerberg, Amazon Inc's Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Alphabet Inc's Google and Apple Inc's Tim Cook - gave virtual testimony https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WBFDQvIrWYM&feature=emb_logo before the U.S. House Judiciary Committee's antitrust panel.

BEZOS EATS A SNACK Social media users jumped on the fact that Amazon's Bezos received no questions for more than an hour in his first appearance before Congress. At one point, the world's richest man appeared to reach off-screen for a snack, to the internet's delight.

"someone calculate how much money he made during this nom," tweeted @Bryson_M. Others did back-of-the-napkin calculations to figure out an answer. It was not immediately clear if there were technical problems with Amazon's feed.

"THE NET" U.S. Representative James Sensenbrenner's use of the phrase "the net" was mocked online for being outdated, with watchers posting about the 1995 film of the same name starring Sandra Bullock and sharing GIFs of retro computer icons and dial-up internet.

The Wisconsin Republican also grilled Facebook's CEO on Twitter Inc's decision to temporarily restrict Donald Trump Jr. from tweeting after he violated its coronavirus misinformation rules. "I think what you might be referring to happened on Twitter, so it's hard for me to speak to that," said Zuckerberg.

Republican representative Greg Steube was also roasted online for asking Google's CEO why his campaign emails were going to spam folders in Gmail. ROOM RATER

The chief executives initially appeared as thumbnail images on a large screen, frustrating viewers who mocked the virtual set-up on Twitter. When the CEOs were later shown individually on large screens, the popular Twitter account @ratemyskyperoom pronounced its scores, saying Zuckerberg's room set-up looked like a hostage video.

For Bezos? "Back off the soft focus. Add books. Remember books? Order a couple ring lights. Here's one. You gave it 4.5 stars. You get 6/10," it tweeted, with a screenshot of an Amazon product. Later, some viewers commented after the Amazon boss was told: "Mr. Bezos, I believe you’re on mute."

"Thank you 2020 for making it happen," tweeted one viewer. "PUT YOUR MASK ON!"

The lawmakers also descended into shouting at several points, with a pandemic twist. The refrain "put your mask on!" caught the attention of Twitter users. "Can't wait for the Jeopardy Q in 2022: This Congressional Hearing popularized "Put your mask on" as an insult," wrote one user, referring to the popular American quiz show.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

Zimbabwe's stock market decides to resume trading next week, says Finance Minister

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

U.S. coronavirus deaths top 150,000 as economy suffers further

An accelerating coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday worsened the U.S. economic outlook and prompted Miami to decide students should not return to schools as deaths nationally topped 150,000, more than in any other country, according to a Reut...

Report: Marlins sign veteran INF Forsythe

The virus-strapped Miami Marlins signed veteran infielder Logan Forsythe, SportsGrid reported Wednesday. Forsythe was released by the Philadelphia Phillies late in summer camp.The Marlins season has been put on pause since 16 players of the...

Brazil hits record 69,000 daily coronavirus cases as restrictions eased

Brazil set daily records on Wednesday for new COVID-19 cases and related fatalities, as the worlds second-worst outbreak hurtles toward the milestone of 100,000 dead amid easing lockdowns. Brazil is the country worst hit by COVID-19 outside...

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra dies at 78

West Bengal Congress president Somen Mitra passed away at a city hospital in the early hours of Thursday. He was 78. Sources at the private hospital where Mitra was admitted to said he died due to heart and age-related ailments.He was admit...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020