Rahul condoles Bengal Cong chief Somen Mira's death
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Thursday condoled the passing away of party's West Bengal unit president Somen Mitra and said that he will be remembered with "love, fondness, and respect". Mitra passed away at a Kolkata hospital early Thursday. He was 78.
"All my love and support to family and friends of Somen Mitra at this difficult time. We will remember him with love, fondness, and respect," Gandhi said in a tweet. Mitra passed away around 1.30 am following a cardiac arrest, the hospital sources said, adding that he had tested negative for COVID-19. He is survived by his wife and son.
A three-time president of the Congress West Bengal unit from 1992-1996, 1996-1998, and then again from September 2018, Mitra was a seven-term MLA from the Sealdah assembly constituency..
