Left Menu
Development News Edition

New Zealand's Ardern on track to win Sept election, poll shows

Support for New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rose during July, a poll showed on Thursday, keeping her Labour party on track to win a general election in September. The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll showed Labour's popularity at 53%, a rise of 3 percentage points from late June.

Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:50 IST
New Zealand's Ardern on track to win Sept election, poll shows
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

Support for New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rose during July, a poll showed on Thursday, keeping her Labour party on track to win a general election in September. The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll showed Labour's popularity at 53%, a rise of 3 percentage points from late June. If repeated in the elections, that would allow the party to govern on its own rather than in coalition.

The opposition National party lost 6 percentage points to 32%, after a series of scandals and a change of leader. Support for incoming Nationals chief Judith Collins rose to 20% on a preferred prime minister basis, far higher than previous party leaders, but still well behind Ardern, whose popularity was steady at 54%.

A Nationals lawmaker resigned this month after being accused of sending a sexually explicit image to a young woman, while another resigned after admitting to leaking the names of coronavirus patients to media. A Newshub-Reid Research Poll released on Sunday showed Labour popularity rose to 60.9%, its highest in the poll's history.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

World Athletics sets new dates for postponed series due to Covid-19

World Athletics on Thursday approved new dates for the World U20 Championships Nairobi 2020 and the World Athletics Race Walking Team Championships Minsk 2020. The World U20 Championships will now be held from August 17 to 22 next year- one...

China shares end lower on profit-taking; tech, resources lead slide

China shares closed lower on Thursday, with tech and resources shares leading the declines, as some investors booked profits following the markets strong finish in the previous session. The blue-chip CSI300 index ended down 0.5 to 4,656.15...

U.S. coaches complain of athlete abuse at NBA's China camps-ESPN

American coaches at the National Basketball Associations training academies in China have complained of abuse of young players by local staff and harassment in the Xinjiang region, ESPN has reported citing unnamed sources. The report quoted...

I trust my directors completely: Nawazuddin Siddiqui

Actor Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is a directors actor and keeps his slate clean when he is prepping for a role. The 46-year-old actor, known for films such as Gangs of Wasseypur series, Badlapur, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, and Netflix series Sacre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020