New Zealand's Ardern on track to win Sept election, poll shows
Support for New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rose during July, a poll showed on Thursday, keeping her Labour party on track to win a general election in September. The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll showed Labour's popularity at 53%, a rise of 3 percentage points from late June.Reuters | Updated: 30-07-2020 14:56 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 14:50 IST
Support for New Zealand's Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern rose during July, a poll showed on Thursday, keeping her Labour party on track to win a general election in September. The 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton Poll showed Labour's popularity at 53%, a rise of 3 percentage points from late June. If repeated in the elections, that would allow the party to govern on its own rather than in coalition.
The opposition National party lost 6 percentage points to 32%, after a series of scandals and a change of leader. Support for incoming Nationals chief Judith Collins rose to 20% on a preferred prime minister basis, far higher than previous party leaders, but still well behind Ardern, whose popularity was steady at 54%.
A Nationals lawmaker resigned this month after being accused of sending a sexually explicit image to a young woman, while another resigned after admitting to leaking the names of coronavirus patients to media. A Newshub-Reid Research Poll released on Sunday showed Labour popularity rose to 60.9%, its highest in the poll's history.
- READ MORE ON:
- Jacinda Ardern
- Labour
- New Zealand
- Judith Collins
- Nationals
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
New Zealand must prepare for new coronavirus outbreaks, PM says
Air New Zealand opens domestic lounge at Auckland Airport
New Zealand PM outlines plan for future COVID-19 outbreak
Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues
Amid virus crisis, U.S. bars imports of Malaysia's Top Glove over labour issues