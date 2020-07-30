Rahul calls for immediate release of Saifuddin Soz
Calling for immediate release of Jammu and Kashmir Congress leader Saifuddin Soz, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said "illegal" detention of political leaders damages the fabric of the country. Soz has alleged that he has been detained in his house since August 5 last year, when the Centre revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir.
"The illegal detention of political leaders with absolutely no basis damages the fabric of our nation. Mr Soz must be released at once," Gandhi tweeted. On Wednesday, the Supreme Court took on record the Jammu and Kashmir administration's statement that former Union minister Soz was never placed under detention and disposed of his wife's plea seeking his release.
The former Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president on Thursday said that he has decided to sue the government for his "unlawful" house arrest. Gandhi has been critical of the government's handling of the Jammu and Kashmir situation and detention of political leaders since August 5 last year.
