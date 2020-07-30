Left Menu
Development News Edition

AAP to protest against Punjab govt's move to give plasma to private hospitals at 'astronomical' rate

The party's state unit president and Lok Sabha member Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the “absurd and anti-people” decisions of the state and central governments were forcing people to take to the streets amid the coronavirus pandemic. The Sangrur MP, in a statement here, said the Aam Aadmi Party would not see all this happening as a “mute witness” as to how donated plasma was being “sold out” to those undergoing treatment at various private hospitals at a price of Rs 20,000 per unit.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 30-07-2020 20:04 IST | Created: 30-07-2020 19:52 IST
AAP to protest against Punjab govt's move to give plasma to private hospitals at 'astronomical' rate
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) will stage a state-wide protest on Friday against the Punjab government's decision to provide plasma to private hospitals at an "astronomical rate" for the treatment of coronavirus patients. The party's state unit president and Lok Sabha member Bhagwant Mann on Thursday said the "absurd and anti-people" decisions of the state and central governments were forcing people to take to the streets amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The Sangrur MP, in a statement here, said the Aam Aadmi Party would not see all this happening as a "mute witness" as to how donated plasma was being "sold out" to those undergoing treatment at various private hospitals at a price of Rs 20,000 per unit. He said it was "indulging" in the "sale" of donated plasma at a time when the state government should provide succour to people amid the pandemic.

Mann said, "As the principal opposition party, we strongly oppose the open loot by the government allowing sale of donated plasma. We will hold peaceful and symbolic protests against this decision on Friday all across Punjab, strictly observing the essential safety Corona stipulations." The AAP MP informed that he along with the Leader of Opposition Harpal Singh Cheema, would sit outside the Chief Minister's residence in Patiala, while senior leader and party MLAs Kultar Singh Sandhwan and Meet Hayer would sit outside Health Minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's residence in Mohali. He said the party units from all the assembly constituencies would stage peaceful protests, along with their respective MLAs or local leaders and submit memorandums to the government through area SDMs and deputy commissioners.

Notably, the state government on July 26 had said that it had decided to provide plasma to private hospitals from the government's plasma bank at a cost of Rs 20,000 per unit. Plasma would be made available free of cost to patients undergoing treatment in the government hospitals, it had also said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 986 many spoilers revealed, Luffy’s answer to Yamato’s special request

Why The King: Eternal Monarch Season 2 will surely be back soon

Animal Kingdom Season 5 cast, plot revealed, previous seasons available on Amazon

Ahead of triple talaq law anniversary, Naqvi shares videos of Muslim women thanking Modi

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Students, alumni clamour to take care of university's cows

When the coronavirus pandemic forced the University of Vermont to close and send its students home, the alarm spread What would happen to the cows The universitys beloved herd of about 100 dairy cows is normally tended by students taking p...

Open eyes to secessionist threat, stop 'political drama' over UAPA: CM tells SAD chief

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Thursday tersely told SAD chief Sukhbir Singh Badal to open his eyes to the secessionist threat of anti-Indian forces instead of indulging in political theatrics over the alleged misuse of anti-terro...

Night curfew lifted, gyms to open in Himachal

The Himachal Pradesh government has decided to lift night curfew in the entire state from August 1, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Bhardwaj said on ThursdayTalking to media here, Bhardwaj said the state cabinet in its meeting chaired...

Restriction on flights to Kolkata from 6 cities, including Delhi, extended up to August 15: NSCBI Airport authorities. PTI PNT RMS RMS

Restriction on flights to Kolkata from 6 cities, including Delhi, extended up to August 15 NSCBI Airport authorities. PTI PNT RMS RMS...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020