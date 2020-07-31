Following is a summary of current US domestic news briefs. Trump doubles down against mail-in voting, calls for immediate 2020 election results

President Donald Trump, whose suggestion to delay the 2020 U.S. election was roundly rejected earlier on Thursday, said the results of the vote should be known on election night. "Must know Election results on the night of the Election, not days, months, or even years later!" Trump said on Twitter, referring to mail-in balloting that could take a longer time to tally votes. Birx says COVID-19 shifting to U.S. Midwest, South shows signs of hope

The coronavirus outbreak in the United States appears to be shifting to the Midwest as the surge in the South shows signs of abating, White House Coronavirus Task Force Coordinator Deborah Birx said on Thursday. Birx, in an interview on Fox News, said an uptick in coronavirus cases is appearing in Kentucky, Tennessee, Ohio, Missouri, Kansas and Nebraska, likely driven by Americans traveling in the summer season. Trump floats election delay, lawmakers in both parties reject idea

President Donald Trump on Thursday raised the idea of delaying the Nov. 3 U.S. elections, an idea immediately rejected by both Democrats and his fellow Republicans in Congress - the sole branch of government with the authority to make such a change. Critics and even Trump's allies dismissed the notion as an unserious attempt to distract from devastating economic news, but some legal experts warned that his repeated attacks could undermine his supporters' faith in the election process. Herman Cain, ex-presidential candidate who refused to wear mask, dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

Herman Cain, a former Republican presidential candidate and supporter of President Donald Trump who pointedly refused to wear a mask during the coronavirus pandemic, has died after contracting COVID-19, his website said on Thursday. Cain, 74, learned of his diagnosis on June 29, nine days after attending a Trump rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma, where he and many others crowded together without wearing face masks aimed at preventing the spread of the novel coronavirus. White House opposes requirement for passengers to wear masks on planes, trains

The White House on Thursday said it opposed language in a bill before Congress that would require airline, train and public transit passengers and workers to wear masks amid the coronavirus pandemic. The White House Office of Management and Budget called the provision in a U.S. House of Representatives spending bill requiring the masks "overly restrictive." It added that "such decisions should be left to states, local governments, transportation systems, and public health leaders." U.S. government to launch 'overwhelming' COVID-19 vaccine campaign by November

The Trump administration anticipates launching a far-reaching promotions campaign by November to encourage Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, contingent on evidence that a successful vaccine will be available roughly by year end, a senior administration official said. The campaign will likely be compressed into a short period of time, around four to six weeks, to eliminate any lag between when Americans are alerted to the vaccine and then they can get vaccinated, the official said during a press conference. Trump urges Democrats to help approve legislation for eviction moratorium

President Donald Trump on Thursday urged Democrats to help approve legislation extending protection from eviction for renters who have lost their jobs because of the coronavirus pandemic. "We're asking Democrats to work with us to find a solution that will temporarily stop evictions. We do not want people who have lost their jobs due to the virus to be evicted from their homes or apartments," the Republican president said at a White House news conference. COVID-19 crushes U.S. economy in second quarter; rising virus cases loom over recovery

The U.S. economy suffered its biggest blow since the Great Depression in the second quarter as the COVID-19 pandemic shattered consumer and business spending, and a nascent recovery is under threat from a resurgence in new cases of coronavirus. The bulk of the deepest contraction in at least 73 years reported by the Commerce Department on Thursday occurred in April when activity almost ground to an abrupt halt after restaurants, bars and factories among others were shuttered in mid-March to slow the spread of coronavirus. Explainer: Why Election Day could be just the start of a long battle over the U.S. presidency

President Donald Trump's suggestion on Thursday the Nov. 3 presidential election be delayed due to voter fraud was immediately rejected by lawmakers and dismissed by legal experts, but it raises the specter of a disputed election that could take weeks or even months to resolve. Here are some of the messy scenarios at play – and how they might unfold: Trump says he doesn't want to delay 2020 election; but worried about mail-in ballots

Hours after suggesting a possible delay in the 2020 U.S. presidential election, U.S. President Donald Trump on Thursday said he did not want to postpone the vote, but remained concerned that millions of mail-in ballots would cause problems. "I want an election and a result, much, much more than you," Trump told reporters at the White House. "I don't want to delay. I want to have the election. But I also don't want to have to wait three months and then find out that the ballots are all missing, and the election doesn't mean anything."