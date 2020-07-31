Dr N Ramesh Kumar reinstated as Andhra Pradesh election commissioner

Dr Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar was reinstated as the State Election Commissioner of Andhra Pradesh on Thursday. State Panchayat Raj and Rural Development principal secretary Gopal Krishna Dwivedi issued an order in this regard on Thursday. A notification by the governor says that Kumar has been restored as SEC in accordance with the orders of the state High Court.

"In accordance with the orders of the High Court of Andhra Pradesh, I, Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor of Andhra Pradesh, hereby, restore the position of Dr N Ramesh Kumar, IAS (retd,) as State Election Commissioner," said Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Governor, Andhra Pradesh in the order. Dr Ramesh Kumar was removed from SEC position by the YSRCP government after he had postponed local body elections. The following developments raked up a political storm. The legal battle is continuing in HC and Supreme Court. In May, Andhra Pradesh High Court had cancelled the ordinance brought by state government changing the rules of appointment of SEC. (ANI)