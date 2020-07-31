J-K: People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone released from detention
People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone has been released from house detention.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 31-07-2020 14:39 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 14:39 IST
People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone has been released from house detention. He was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 last year and was lodged at MLA Hostel for six months. Lone was later shifted to his government accommodation at Church Lane on February 5, 2019.
National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted: "Good to hear that Sajad Lone has been released from illegal house arrest. I hope others under similar illegal detention will also be released without delay." Several leaders were detained after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, and bifurcated the region into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)
ALSO READ
West Pakistani refugee community given domicile certificates in J-K, thank PM Modi, Centre for abrogating Article 370
BJP asks state units to organise events on one year of Article 370 abrogation, implementation of Triple Talaq Act
NCERT adds scrapping of Article 370 to Class 12 textbook chapter, drops portion on separatist politics in J-K
Will not contest Assembly polls in J and K till full statehood is restored: Omar Abdullah
Development gains pace in Kashmir, stone-pelting declines after Article 370 abrogation