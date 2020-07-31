Left Menu
J-K: People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone released from detention

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone has been released from house detention.

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone (File photo). Image Credit: ANI

People's Conference leader Sajjad Lone has been released from house detention. He was detained after Centre abrogated Article 370 last year and was lodged at MLA Hostel for six months. Lone was later shifted to his government accommodation at Church Lane on February 5, 2019.

National Conference leader Omar Abdullah reacted: "Good to hear that Sajad Lone has been released from illegal house arrest. I hope others under similar illegal detention will also be released without delay." Several leaders were detained after the abrogation of Article 370, which gave special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir in August last year, and bifurcated the region into two union territories - Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

