Chirag questions prohibition's effectiveness in Bihar in fresh salvo at Nitish

LJP president Chirag Paswan on Friday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioning the success of prohibition in Bihar as he cited a case in which a ward councillor, reportedly in an inebriated state, abused him and his father Ram Vilas Paswan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:03 IST
LJP president Chirag Paswan on Friday attacked Chief Minister Nitish Kumar questioning the success of prohibition in Bihar as he cited a case in which a ward councillor, reportedly in an inebriated state, abused him and his father Ram Vilas Paswan.  Referring to Sanjay Yadav, who was arrested after a video of him abusing and threatening Chirag Paswan and his father went viral, the LJP chief said in a letter to Kumar that reports claimed that he was in an inebriated condition in the video.  "Prohibition is one of your ambitious projects. If liquor is being sold and consumed despite the ban, then it raises questions on claims about prohibition," he wrote to the JD(U) chief, asking him to take action against the people involved

Chirag Paswan has been taking swipes at the government led by Kumar despite the parties of these two leaders being allies of the BJP.  With the assembly polls in Bihar likely to be held in October-November, the sour relations between the two NDA partners have fuelled speculation about new political alliances in the state where both parties have a history of being a BJP ally as well as adversary

The BJP has though asserted that the NDA is intact in the state. It has also announced Kumar as the chief ministerial candidate of the alliance.

