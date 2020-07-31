Left Menu
Development News Edition

Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

Businesses were shut and streets deserted in Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday as security forces patrolled to prevent anti-government protests called by activists over corruption and economic hardship. Mnangagwa says the economic crisis is the result of sabotage by businesses and an opposition funded by the West.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2020 17:21 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 17:21 IST
Zimbabwe businesses closed, streets deserted on day of protests

Businesses were shut and streets deserted in Zimbabwe's two main cities on Friday as security forces patrolled to prevent anti-government protests called by activists over corruption and economic hardship. President Emmerson Mnangagwa's critics say his government is resorting to the authoritarian tactics of the Robert Mugabe era of banning demonstrations, and abducting and arresting opponents.

Mnangagwa has said the protests constitute an "insurrection" by the opposition. His ZANU-PF party this week branded the U.S. ambassador in Harare a "thug," accusing him of funding protests. In central Harare, the capital, banks and supermarkets were shut as police and soldiers patrolled the streets. A journalist in Bulawayo, the other main city, described a similar situation there, with some police patrolling on horseback. Businesses also stayed shut in Harare's townships, including Mbare - a hotbed of past protests.

Anger is rising over an economic crisis marked by inflation running above 700%, shortages of foreign currency and public hospitals crippled by strikes and a lack of medicine. More than a dozen activists sought by the police for promoting Friday's protests were in hiding.

Opposition Movement for Democratic Change spokeswoman Fadzayi Mahere and Zimbabwean novelist Tsitsi Dangarembga separately said on social media they had been detained for protesting in their neighbourhood. Mahere posted a video of police advancing towards her and telling her to stop recording them. She later could not be reached for comment. Police spokesman Paul Nyathi said: "The security situation in the country is calm and peaceful."

Scores were killed during a crackdown on the last major protests in January 2019. Opponents say Mnangagwa is exploiting a COVID-19 lockdown to stifle dissent, after he imposed an overnight curfew and restricted free movement last week. "People are living in fear of criticising the government. We have many grievances but can't go out to protest because we will be beaten," said Patrick Charinga as he filled petrol at a fuel station in Harare.

Mnangagwa's opponents say he has failed to unite a deeply divided nation after much hope when he took over from Mugabe, whose near 40-year rule ended in a coup in 2017. Mnangagwa says the economic crisis is the result of sabotage by businesses and an opposition funded by the West.

TRENDING

Wentworth Season 8 episode 2 synopsis revealed, episode 1 recap, what latest we know

Health News Roundup: Record rise in COVID-19 deaths; medical supply financing platform and more

Pacita Abad: Google doodle on a Filipino ambassador of colours

Australian mom takes dad to court over daughter's tattoo

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Tracking Telehealth: COVID-19 ushers in a new era for the industry

The past few months have been like a massive trial for telehealth services which will do wonders for its adoption in the future. But the surge in its usage has also brought the problems with telehealth to light and has certainly eroded beli...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Man found dead in northeast Delhi

The body of a 30-year-old man was found lying on a street in northeast Delhis Nand Nagri area, police said on Friday. Police said they received information around 11 pm on Thursday about the man, who was bleeding. He was later identified a...

Fiscal deficit touches 83.2 pc of budget estimates at end-June

The countrys fiscal deficit during the first quarter of this fiscal widened to Rs 6.62 lakh crore or 83.2 per cent of the budget estimates, mainly on account of poor tax collections due to the coronavirus lockdown. Fiscal deficit during the...

Enforcement Directorate registers ECIR in Sushant Singh Rajput case

The Enforcement Directorate ED on Friday registered an Enforcement Case Information Report ECIR in actor Sushant Singh Rajputs death case. ED registered the report after a First Information Report FIR was filed by Sushant Singh Rajputs fath...

All public servants considered for govt housing whether they have own house or not: Centre to HC

The Centre on Friday told the Delhi High Court that it does not discriminate between those public servants having their own accommodation at the place of duty and those who do not while allotting government residences or while permitting th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020