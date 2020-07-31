Left Menu
MP minister leads by example, gets complaint, cleans toilet

Tomar asked local body officials to provide him cleaning material after which he, along with civic conservancy staff, got down to cleaning the toilets, eye witnesses said. Later, Singh told reporters dirty toilets cause difficulties to all, especially women. Offices should be clean," he said, adding officials have been directed to ensure toilets etc are always clean and usable. Tomar had joined the BJP from the Congress in March.

PTI | Gwalior | Updated: 31-07-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 31-07-2020 23:19 IST
Setting an example, Madhya Pradesh Energy Minister Pradyuman Singh Tomar on Friday cleaned the toilets of the commissioner office here during a visit after a woman staffer complained about filthy washrooms. Tomar asked local body officials to provide him cleaning material after which he, along with civic conservancy staff, got down to cleaning the toilets, eye witnesses said.

Later, Singh told reporters dirty toilets cause difficulties to all, especially women. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi to MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan make continuous efforts to ensure cleanliness. Offices should be clean," he said, adding officials have been directed to ensure toilets etc are always clean and usable.

Tomar had joined the BJP from the Congress in March. PTI COR MAS BNM BNM

