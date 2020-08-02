Senior J'khand BJP leader Chandreshwar Prasad Singh recovers from COVID-19

Senior Jharkhand BJP leader Chandreshwar Prasad Singh recovered from COVID-19 and was discharged from a state-run hospital here on Saturday, authorities of the medical establishment said. Singh, a former state urban development minister, had tested positive for the infection on July 22.

The BJP MLA was admitted to the Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS). He has been advised home quarantine for 14 days, a hospital spokesperson said.

After being discharged from the hospital, Singh returned home late on Saturday night, his personal secretary Saswat Dubey said..