Thousands march in Berlin against coronavirus curbs

Thousands marched in Berlin on Saturday to protest against measures imposed in Germany to stem the coronavirus pandemic, saying they violated people's rights and freedoms. The gathering, estimated by police at 17,000, included libertarians, constitutional loyalists and anti-vaccination activists. There was also a small far-right presence with some marchers carrying Germany's black, white and red imperial flag. UK considering a coin to commemorate India's Mahatma Gandhi

Britain is considering minting a coin to commemorate India's independence hero Mahatma Gandhi, the Treasury said on Saturday, amid growing interest in recognizing the contributions of minorities. British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak asked the Royal Mint Advisory Committee (RMAC) to pursue recognition of Black, Asian and other minority individuals, the Treasury said. Brazil reports 45,392 new coronavirus cases, 1,088 deaths in last 24 hours

Brazil recorded 45,392 additional confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus as well as 1,088 deaths from the disease caused by the virus in the past 24 hours, its health ministry said on Saturday. Brazil has registered more than 2.7 million cases of the virus since the pandemic began, while the official death toll has risen to 93,563, according to ministry data. Anti-Kremlin protest in Russia's far east attracts thousands for a fourth weekend

Thousands of people marched in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday for a fourth consecutive weekend in protest at President Vladimir Putin's handling of a local political crisis. Residents of Khabarovsk, around 3,800 miles (6,110 km) and seven time zones east of Moscow, are unhappy about the July 9 detention of Sergei Furgal, the wider region's popular governor, who was arrested on murder charges he denies. South Africa's COVID-19 cases surpass half a million

South Africa's confirmed cases of COVID-19 have crossed half a million, its health ministry said on Saturday, while cases in Africa as a whole approached a million. Africa's most industrialised nation recorded 10,107 new confirmed cases of COVID-19, the respiratory illness caused by the novel coronavirus, pushing the total to 503,290, the ministry said. Vietnam reports four new COVID-19 cases; two are imported

Vietnam's health ministry on Sunday reported four new coronavirus cases, including two locally transmitted and two imported cases. The Southeast Asian country has registered a total of 590 cases, of which 144 infections are linked to the recent outbreak in the costal city of Danang. Vietnam has recorded three deaths, the health ministry said in a statement. Facebook puts global block on Brazil's Bolsonaro supporters

Facebook said on Saturday it has put a global block on certain accounts controlled by supporters of Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro implicated in a fake news inquiry, a day after it was fined for not complying with a Supreme Court judge's order to do so. A spokesperson for Facebook said the order was "extreme" and threatens "freedom of expression outside of Brazil's jurisdiction", but said the company has agreed to the order. Former Pemex boss facing corruption trial leaves hospital

Former Petroleos Mexicanos Chief Executive Emilio Lozoya has left hospital, where he was taken suffering from health problems upon his arrival back in Mexico two weeks ago to face corruption charges, government officials said on Saturday. The 45-year-old Lozoya, who was boss of the state-run oil company commonly known as Pemex from 2012 to 2016, was earlier this week barred from leaving Mexico at initial court hearings into his impending trial for alleged bribery and money laundering. Russia and Belarus at odds over arrest of suspected mercenaries

A dispute between Moscow and Minsk over the detention of more than 30 men who Belarus accused of being Russian mercenaries deepened on Saturday, as the two sides contradicted each other about the group's plans. The arrests this week, shortly before an Aug. 9 presidential election in Belarus, could further strain relations between Minsk and its traditional ally Russia, which soured after the neighbours failed to agree on an oil supply contract for this year. Iran says it has detained U.S.-based opposition leader over 2008 bomb attack

Iran said on Saturday its intelligence services have detained a U.S.-based leader of a pro-monarchist group whom it accused of being behind a deadly 2008 bombing and of plotting other attacks, and that he is being held in Iran. An intelligence ministry statement cited by state television did not say how, where or when the detention took place.