Sonowal, Sarma wish Shah quick return to health

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal on Sunday wished fast recovery to Union Home Minister Amit Shah after he tested positive for COVID-19. State Health Family Welfare Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also expressed hope that Shah would soon come out of it with his strong will power.

"We are sure you will be able to defeat the virus and recover fast to return to serve the nation at the earliest," Sonowal said in a statement. "My good wishes for your speedy recovery Adarniya @AmitShah ji. With your resolute determination and strong will power you will soon come out of this," Sarma tweeted.

Sarma is also the convenor of the Northeast Democratic Alliance (NEDA), a coalition of region headed by the BJP. The Union home minister had tweeted earlier in the day that he was diagnosed COVID-19 and hospitalised.