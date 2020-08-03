Left Menu
Pondy CM wishes counterpart in Karnataka speedy recovery

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 03-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 03-08-2020 17:17 IST
Puducherry, Aug 3 (PTI): Senior Congress leader andPuducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Monday wished theKarnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa speedy recovery fromCOVID-19

In his twitter handle, Narayanasamy said he wishedYediyurappa, who has tested positive for the infection, getswell and prayed for his speedy recovery.

