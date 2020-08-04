Left Menu
Bihar's CBI probe move politically motivated: Maha minister

Maharashtra minister and Shiv Sena leader Anil Parab on Tuesday said the Bihar government's move to recommend a CBI probe into actor Sushant Singh Rajput death case was politically motivated. "Nitish Kumar is the head of the Bihar administration.

He should speak about what is happening in Bihar. This case has acquired political colour and everyone is trying to derive a mileage out of it," Parab told reporters when asked about the Bihar government recommending a CBI investigation. Earlier in the day, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar tweeted in Hindi, "The state government has sent its recommendation for a CBI inquiry into the case filed by Mr K K Singh, the father of late Sushant Singh Rajput".

Parab, whose party heads the Maha Vikas Aghadi government in Maharashtra, alleged the opposition BJP was questioning the ability of the Mumbai Police by pushing for a probe by the Central agency. "How many suicide cases you handed over to the CBI in the last five years? Why is the CBI probe being demanded only in this case? There is politics involved. The state government stands with the Mumbai Police," he said.

Parab said no culprit, if any, in the case will be spared. Responding to a query, Parab said state tourism minister and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's son Aaditya Thackeray is nowhere linked to the case.

"Allegations are being made in this connection to malign the image of the chief minister," he said. Parab alleged that political opponents of the Sena have engaged into this conspiracy (against the Thackerays).

"If anybody has any evidence that Aaditya Thackeray is related to this case, they can present the same and then we will speak," he added. Rajput, 34, was found hanging at his apartment in suburban Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police had registered an Accidental Death Report (ADR) and an investigation is underway.

