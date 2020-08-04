Hooch tragedy couldn't have happened without knowledge of authorities: Congress MP Dullo

The hooch tragedy could not have happened without the knowledge of the authorities; otherwise how could the raw material for making illicit liquor be transported during the lockdown? asked Rajya Sabha Congress MP Shamsher Dullo on Tuesday. "It's a big tragedy. Such a thing has never happened in Punjab. It couldn't have happened without the knowledge of the government and the police. That is why no action is being taken," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Dullo, along with Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa met the Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to demand a CBI probe into the Hooch tragedy. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday had accused Bajwa and Dullo of "brazen indiscipline" for speaking against the party after 110 people died in the state due to illicit liquor consumption.

Addressing the media, Jakhar said, "I have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi that such incident should not be repeated and suitable action should be taken against them (Rajya Sabha MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo). Such behaviour shouldn't be tolerated." "Nobody in the party should be allowed to cross the lines of disciple and modesty, and they (Rajya Sabha MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa & Shamsher Singh Dullo) did the same by criticising the government," he said.

Jakhar also expressed his sympathies with the families of Hooch victims and said action will be taken to punish the culprits. "Close to 110 deaths due to illicit liquor in Punjab are very upsetting. Families of victims have my sympathies. I assure them that no stone will be left unturned by the state govt in giving stern punishment to the culprits behind this incident," said Jhakar. (ANI)