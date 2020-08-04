Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hooch tragedy couldn't have happened without knowledge of authorities: Congress MP Dullo

The hooch tragedy could not have happened without the knowledge of the authorities; otherwise how could the raw material for making illicit liquor be transported during the lockdown? asked Rajya Sabha Congress MP Shamsher Dullo on Tuesday.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:17 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:17 IST
Hooch tragedy couldn't have happened without knowledge of authorities: Congress MP Dullo
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

The hooch tragedy could not have happened without the knowledge of the authorities; otherwise how could the raw material for making illicit liquor be transported during the lockdown? asked Rajya Sabha Congress MP Shamsher Dullo on Tuesday. "It's a big tragedy. Such a thing has never happened in Punjab. It couldn't have happened without the knowledge of the government and the police. That is why no action is being taken," he said.

Earlier on Monday, Dullo, along with Rajya Sabha MP Pratap Singh Bajwa met the Punjab governor VP Singh Badnore to demand a CBI probe into the Hooch tragedy. Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Tuesday had accused Bajwa and Dullo of "brazen indiscipline" for speaking against the party after 110 people died in the state due to illicit liquor consumption.

Addressing the media, Jakhar said, "I have written to Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi that such incident should not be repeated and suitable action should be taken against them (Rajya Sabha MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa and Shamsher Singh Dullo). Such behaviour shouldn't be tolerated." "Nobody in the party should be allowed to cross the lines of disciple and modesty, and they (Rajya Sabha MPs Pratap Singh Bajwa & Shamsher Singh Dullo) did the same by criticising the government," he said.

Jakhar also expressed his sympathies with the families of Hooch victims and said action will be taken to punish the culprits. "Close to 110 deaths due to illicit liquor in Punjab are very upsetting. Families of victims have my sympathies. I assure them that no stone will be left unturned by the state govt in giving stern punishment to the culprits behind this incident," said Jhakar. (ANI)

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EU regulators investigating Google's plan to buy Fitbit

European Union regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Tuesday into Googles plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit. The EUs executive commission said it was concerned the deal would entrench the US tech giants position in t...

DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam meets Nadda, denies joining BJP

DMK legislator Ku Ka Selvam on Tuesday called on BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi but denied speculations he was joining the saffron party. Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency here, praised Prime Minis...

Breastfeeding link to COVID-19 is negligible, says World Health Organization

The appeal, during World Breastfeeding Week, comes as WHO warned that not using mothers milk is linked to 820,000 child deaths a year, at a cost to the global economy of 300 billion.Live QA on breastfeeding and COVID19AskWHOhttpst.co7wQlv...

Gujarat reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Gujarat reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. With this, state tally has risen to 65,704 including 14,811 active cases, 48,359 cureddischarges and 2,534 deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020