Left Menu
Development News Edition

DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam meets Nadda, denies joining BJP

Also, he praised "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji" for his good governance and wished him for his efforts to construct Ram temple at Ayodhya. Political circles were abuzz in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday following speculations that Selvam could join BJP in Delhi, like former senior DMK leader V P Duraisamy who had joined the national party in May. Duraisamy, a former deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, had then called on Murugan in Chennai and praised Modi. A day later he was stripped off his deputy general secretary's post from the DMK.

PTI | Chennai | Updated: 04-08-2020 21:40 IST | Created: 04-08-2020 21:40 IST
DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam meets Nadda, denies joining BJP

DMK legislator Ku Ka Selvam on Tuesday called on BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi but denied speculations he was joining the saffron party. Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency here, praised "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji" and wanted DMK president M K Stalin to snap ties with the Congress and condemn the outfit Karuppar Kootam for denigrating Tamil god Lord Murugan's 'Kanda Shashti Kavacham' hymn.

He also urged Stalin to hold the party's internal elections. The MLA, who drove with BJP Tamil Nadu unit president L Murugan to Nadda's house, told reporters here he was in the national capital to meet Union Railways Minister Piyush Goyal to seek projects for his constituency.

Emerging out of the residence of Nadda, Selvam told reporters his Delhi visit was meant to meet Goyal to request for the sanction of two lifts at Nungambakkam railway station in his constituency. He said he utilised the opportunity to meet Nadda and also urged him to develop Rameswaram and the places associated with Lord Ram, on a par with Ayodhya.

Asked if he would join the BJP, Selvam replied, "as Thousands Lights MLA I have come here to put forth my demands for my constituency's development." Asked about Murugan accompanying him during the visit, Selvam replied the former was BJP state chief. Also, he praised "Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji" for his good governance and wished him for his efforts to construct Ram temple at Ayodhya.

Political circles were abuzz in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday following speculations that Selvam could join BJP in Delhi, like former senior DMK leader V P Duraisamy who had joined the national party in May. Duraisamy, a former deputy Speaker of the Tamil Nadu Assembly, had then called on Murugan in Chennai and praised Modi.

A day later he was stripped off his deputy general secretary's post from the DMK. Later he joined the BJP. To a question, Selvam said he was ready to face any action that could be possibly initiated against him by the DMK high command in connection with today's episode.PTI JSP SA SS PTI PTI

TRENDING

Kirloskar Electric says uncertainty in operations continues due to lockdown in various places

Norway suspends cruise ships with 100+ people on board from disembarking at ports

EIB supports The Navigator for construction of biomass boiler in Portugal

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

EU regulators investigating Google's plan to buy Fitbit

European Union regulators opened an in-depth investigation on Tuesday into Googles plan to buy fitness tracking device maker Fitbit. The EUs executive commission said it was concerned the deal would entrench the US tech giants position in t...

DMK MLA Ku Ka Selvam meets Nadda, denies joining BJP

DMK legislator Ku Ka Selvam on Tuesday called on BJP National President JP Nadda in New Delhi but denied speculations he was joining the saffron party. Selvam, representing the Thousand Lights Assembly constituency here, praised Prime Minis...

Breastfeeding link to COVID-19 is negligible, says World Health Organization

The appeal, during World Breastfeeding Week, comes as WHO warned that not using mothers milk is linked to 820,000 child deaths a year, at a cost to the global economy of 300 billion.Live QA on breastfeeding and COVID19AskWHOhttpst.co7wQlv...

Gujarat reports 1,020 new COVID-19 cases, 25 deaths

Gujarat reported 1,020 new COVID-19 cases and 25 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the state health department on Tuesday. With this, state tally has risen to 65,704 including 14,811 active cases, 48,359 cureddischarges and 2,534 deaths...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020