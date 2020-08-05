Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kejriwal thanks South Korean ambassador for praising Delhi Model of managing COVID

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the South Korean ambassador for his words of appreciation for the Delhi Model of COVID-19 management, said an official statement. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the South Korean ambassador for his words of appreciation," it said. In a video message,  Bong-Kil said, "I am very impressed with the Delhi Model.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 05-08-2020 00:41 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 00:32 IST
Kejriwal thanks South Korean ambassador for praising Delhi Model of managing COVID
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (File Photo) Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday thanked the South Korean ambassador for his words of appreciation for the Delhi Model of COVID-19 management, said an official statement. Kejriwal said he is happy that the Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe and that all nations need to join hands to fight and defeat COVID-19. "The ambassador of South Korea Shin Bong-Kil on Tuesday praised the Delhi model of combatting the COVID pandemic. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal thanked the South Korean ambassador for his words of appreciation," it said.

In a video message, Bong-Kil said, "I am very impressed with the Delhi Model. Actually, Korean model is 3T - Test, Trace, and Treat. Delhi Model is Test and Home Quarantine, and it is a very effective and wise measure which has been made in India's and particularly Delhi's situation. I am very happy and I would like to congratulate the Delhi government that they accomplished this achievement." Thanking Bong-Kil, the Delhi Chief Minister tweeted, "Happy that our Delhi Model is being recognized across the globe. I want to thank South Korean Ambassador Shin Bong-kil for his encouraging words. All nations coming together to defeat COVID is the need of the hour." Delhi has seen a sharp decline in the number of active cases in the last 24 hours, with active cases reducing to less than 10,000, said the statement. "The number of deaths reported in the last 24 hours has come down to just 12. Home isolation, maximum testing, increase in number of beds, and good medical infrastructure have brought down the positivity and mortality rate in Delhi," it added.

TRENDING

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Bahiga Hafez turns 112, Google doodle on an iconic Egyptian multi-talented actor

Pradeep Singh, a farmer's son in Haryana's Sonepat district tops UPSC 2019

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Australia's COVID-19 response: Digital infrastructure of help but implementation remains a challenge

Australias ongoing plans to upgrade its health information system helped by the Digital Health Strategy seem even more practical due to the pandemic. But as evident during the pandemic, administrative lapses and the complex matrix of power ...

Videos

Latest News

Baseball-Field of Dreams game falls victim to COVID-19 pandemic

Major League Baseballs Field of Dreams game, scheduled to be played on Aug. 13, has been postponed until next year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, MLB said on Tuesday. The game between the Chicago White Sox and St Louis Cardinals to be played...

Convention on worst forms of child labour receives universal ratification

Formally known as Convention No. 182, the treaty, adopted two decades ago, achieved universal ratification on Tuesday, making it the most rapidly ratified Convention in the UN agencys 101-year history.Today, we have made history. ILO Conv...

Turkey tightens containment measures after virus rebounds

Turkey tightened coronavirus rules on Tuesday including daily quarantine inspections, new tracing oversights and measures for weddings and funerals after new daily cases jumped above 1,000 for the first time in three weeks.The rules will be...

Thunder's Muscala placed in concussion protocol

The Oklahoma City Thunder placed forwardcenter Mike Muscala in concussion protocol, the team announced Tuesday. He took a hit to the head Monday night in the Thunders 121-113 overtime loss to the Denver Nuggets. He played one minute and sco...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020