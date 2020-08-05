Left Menu
Development News Edition

First bricks laid for Ram temple, Modi says wait of centuries has ended

Across the country, people remained glued to their television sets as Modi performed the bhoomi pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi, the site of a bitter Hindu-Muslim conflict that lasted decades before being settled by the Supreme Court last year. Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, the prime minister told the gathering that a grand temple will now be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years.

PTI | Ayodhya | Updated: 05-08-2020 17:51 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 17:51 IST
First bricks laid for Ram temple, Modi says wait of centuries has ended

The wait of centuries has ended, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said after performing the groundbreaking ceremony here for a temple at the spot where many devout Hindus believe Lord Ram was born. Across the country, people remained glued to their television sets as Modi performed the bhoomi pujan at the Ram Janmabhoomi, the site of a bitter Hindu-Muslim conflict that lasted decades before being settled by the Supreme Court last year.

Beginning his speech with “Jai Siya Ram”, the prime minister told the gathering that a grand temple will now be built for “Ram Lalla”, the infant Ram, who had been living in a temporary tent for years. “Many people made sacrifices for the Ram temple. I pay my respects to all of them,” he said in the speech that followed the laying of the foundation for the Ram temple.

He also released a postage stamp to mark the event, an occasion which is also being seen as an ideological victory of the BJP over its rivals. Some leaders of the Ram Janmabhoomi movement, including former deputy prime minister L K Advani were not at the venue, where the organisers had invited only 175 people, keeping the guest list short because of the threat of COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra trust head Nritya Gopal Das were on the dais along with the PM, consecrating the very first bricks that will go into building the temple, possibly over the next three years. Sending out the message that "Ram is everywhere, Ram belongs to all", Modi said the temple symbolises India's rich heritage and will be an inspiration to all of humanity.

Despite efforts to eradicate Lord Ram's existence, he lives in our hearts and is the basis of our culture, Modi said. Citing Lord Ram's message, Modi said the more powerful India gets, the more it will be loved and remain peaceful.

"Social harmony was the core principle of Lord Ram's governance," the prime minister said. The construction of the Ram temple is an instrument to unite the country, he said, adding that it will lift the economy of the entire region.

"We have to join stones for the construction of Ram temple with mutual love, brotherhood," he said, asserting that everyone's sentiments have to be taken care of. The groundbreaking in Ayodhya was marked by smaller events elsewhere -- from the blowing of a conch at a jewellery shop beyond the barricades in Ayodhya itself to more elaborate rituals in Delhi’s Chattarpur temple complex.

Devotees started arriving there around 6 am, just after the morning puja ended, temple's administrator Kishor Chawla said. "A puja has been going on non-stop for three days. The 'Ram darbar' has been decorated. A replica of the 'shila' (foundation stone) has been prepared and it will be sent to Ayodhya along with other material," he said.

President Ram Nath Kovind said the foundation-laying ceremony defines India's spirit of harmony. “Being built in tune with law, it defines India's spirit of social harmony and people's zeal. It will be a testimony to ideals of RamRajya and a symbol of modern India," he tweeted.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said Ram is the ultimate embodiment of supreme human values. "Ram is love, he can never appear in hatred. Ram is compassion, he can never appear in cruelty. Ram is justice, he can never appear in injustice," he said.

AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi said the prime minister’s participation at the bhoomi pujan went against the Constitution, and marked the victory of majoritariansim. “Today is a victory of Hindutva over secularism,” he said.

Last November, the Supreme Court paved the way for the construction of the Ram temple at the site where the 16th century Babri mosque was demolished in December 1992. While allotting the Ram Janmabhoomi site for a temple to be built by a trust, it ordered that a five-acre site should be found elsewhere in Ayodhya for a new mosque.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8: Digging to include Samuel Ball’s land, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

1.78 lakh smartphones to be given to class 12 students by Nov: Pb Cabinet

The Punjab Cabinet on Wednesday paved the way for distribution of 1.78 lakh smartphones to class 12 students of state government schools by November. The distribution of the first batch of 50,000 phones, which has already been received by t...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. private payrolls growth slows sharply, trade deficit shrinks

U.S. private employers hired far fewer workers than expected in July as companies exhausted loans to help with wages and new COVID-19 infections flared up across the country, supporting the view that the nascent economic recovery was falter...

Doctors say Turkish COVID-19 outbreak worse than reported as hospitalisations swell

Doctors in Turkeys coronavirus hotspots say hospitals are filling up with more cases than are reflected in the official nationwide count, which resurged above 1,000 this week.Intensive care units ICUs and emergency rooms in hospitals set as...

Testing centre queues fuel criticism over France's COVID strategy

The French government was under fire on Wednesday over its free-for-all COVID-19 testing policy as queues snaked out of some testing centres in Paris and at sites across the country amid a flare-up in infections. One leading federation of l...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020