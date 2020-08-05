Left Menu
Development News Edition

Progressive congresswoman Rashida Tlaib defeats primary challenger in 'Squad' win

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, one of the most visible progressive Democrats in Congress, claimed victory Wednesday in the Democratic primary election against challenger Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones. County elections results showed Tlaib with 63,650 votes to Jones' 32,582 with 89.9% of precincts reporting in the nomination contest.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 05-08-2020 22:19 IST | Created: 05-08-2020 21:42 IST
Progressive congresswoman Rashida Tlaib defeats primary challenger in 'Squad' win

U.S. Representative Rashida Tlaib, one of the most visible progressive Democrats in Congress, claimed victory Wednesday in the Democratic primary election against challenger Detroit City Council President Brenda Jones.

County elections results showed Tlaib with 63,650 votes to Jones' 32,582 with 89.9% of precincts reporting in the nomination contest. Tlaib, a member of the "Squad" of four progressive congresswomen first elected in 2018, has so far declined to endorse the party's presumptive nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, for his November face-off with Republican President Donald Trump.

"Voters sent a clear message that they're done waiting for transformative change, that they want an unapologetic fighter who will take on the status quo and win," Tlaib said in a statement. The race for the district, which contains Detroit and some of its suburbs, had been a rematch of a close 2018 election that Jones lost by fewer than 1,000 votes.

Tlaib, 44, born to Palestinian immigrants, was one of the first two Muslim women elected to Congress. Tlaib had a fundraising and polling edge over Jones going into the election. But Jones, 60, a prominent politician in the predominantly Black city of Detroit who has endorsed Biden, had the backing of numerous local leaders and the state's Democratic Black caucus.

The primary had been seen as a test of whether the Democratic contender for the House seat would stay with the more progressive side of the party or steer closer to its political center. Tlaib's fellow "Squad" member Ilhan Omar, congresswoman from Minnesota's 5th District, faces a primary next week.

In New York, a progressive who sought to unseat a veteran congresswoman, Representative Carolyn Maloney, declined to concede after Maloney declared victory Tuesday in her Democratic primary in late June. Challenger Suraj Patel noted that counting had still not finished in the race. A Manhattan judge on Monday ruled officials must still count around 1,000 mail-in ballots that did not have postmarks; the state Board of Elections has appealed the ruling, while the city Board of Elections certified Maloney as the winner on Tuesday.

The mail-in ballots are not expected to change the outcome of the June 23 election in Maloney's favor, but Patel wrote on Twitter on Tuesday that those voters had been "disenfranchised through no fault of their own" and deserved to be heard.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 987 to be out on Aug 10, Kaido’s flashback, moments full of emotions

Peaky Blinders Season 6 to have time jump, Tommy’s backstory, love-life with Lizzie on focus

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

Money Heist Season 5 will mark end, no chance for Season 6, announces Netflix

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

PM Modi offered silver kalash at bhoomi pujan of Ram temple, wore `kusha ki pavitri' in place of gold ring

By Pragya Kaushika Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday offered a silver kalash wrapped with kalawa during bhoomi pujan for Ram temple in Ayodhya.He also offered a lotus with nine gems during the Kurm Shila worship done during the bhoo...

FACTBOX-Latest on worldwide coronavirus spread

The World Health Organization WHO pleaded on Wednesday for young people, tired of lockdowns and eager to enjoy the northern hemisphere summer, to curb partying to help prevent new outbreaks. Meanwhile, the global death toll surpassed 700,00...

Russian fighter jet intercepts US reconnaissance planes over Black Sea -reports

A Russian Su-27 fighter jet was scrambled to chase away two U.S. reconnaissance planes that approached the Russian border over the Black Sea on Wednesday, news agencies cited Russias defence ministry as saying.TASS news agency cited the def...

China lodges solemn representations to US over health secretary's planned Taiwan visit

Beijing China, Aug 5 XinhuaANI China has lodged solemn representations to the United States regarding the scheduled visit of US Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar to Taiwan, a Foreign Ministry spokesperson said Wednesday. Spokesp...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020