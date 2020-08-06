Pakistani groups in UK stage protest outside Indian High Commission

Left Menu
“We are highly appreciative of the unprecedented measures taken by the Met Police to prevent a repeat of the events of last year, when our High Commission was attacked by violent crowds indulging in hate speech and inciteful slogans,” it said, in reference to clashes outside India House in August 2019. “HCI had taken care to disseminate factual information about progress, development and optimism in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement added.

A small group of protesters representing Pakistani groups staged a protest outside the Indian High Commission in London on Wednesday to mark the first anniversary of India's decision to revoke the special status of Jammu and Kashmir. Around 150 people gathered opposite the High Commission building with a banner reading “Implement UN Resolution” but remained barricaded away from the main India House complex at Aldwych in central London.

“Police are aware of a planned protest outside the Indian High Commission in Aldwych on Wednesday August 5. A proportionate policing plan is in place throughout the duration of the demonstration,” a Metropolitan Police statement said. The High Commission of India (HCI) in London said it was “highly appreciative” of the measures taken by the police even though the scale of the protest was less than anticipated.

“Our focus was on safeguarding India House property and personnel and countering to the extent possible the misinformation campaign by vested interests,” a High Commission statement said. “We are highly appreciative of the unprecedented measures taken by the Met Police to prevent a repeat of the events of last year, when our High Commission was attacked by violent crowds indulging in hate speech and inciteful slogans,” it said, in reference to clashes outside India House in August 2019.

“HCI had taken care to disseminate factual information about progress, development and optimism in Jammu and Kashmir,” the statement added. At several points during Wednesday's protests, recorded slogans and songs were played, seemingly to make up for the lack of a large scale turnout, which is being taken as a sign of dwindling support among UK-based separatists groups.

According to official sources, the latest protest also stood out for its lack of any formal British political backing, also reflecting a change in stance of the Opposition Labour Party since Keir Starmer succeeded Jeremy Corbyn as party leader..

