Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mauritania names new PM after previous cabinet resigns amid corruption probe

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Thursday appointed veteran public administrator Mohamed Ould Bilal as prime minister, hours after the previous government resigned amid an investigation into alleged high-level corruption. Bilal's appointment was announced in a statement from the presidency following the resignation of his predecessor Ismail Ould Cheikh Sidiya and his entire government.

Reuters | Nouakchott | Updated: 06-08-2020 19:49 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 19:43 IST
Mauritania names new PM after previous cabinet resigns amid corruption probe
File photo Image Credit: Twitter (@CheikhGhazouani)

Mauritanian President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani on Thursday appointed veteran public administrator Mohamed Ould Bilal as prime minister, hours after the previous government resigned amid an investigation into alleged high-level corruption.

Bilal's appointment was announced in a statement from the presidency following the resignation of his predecessor Ismail Ould Cheikh Sidiya and his entire government. The political system in Mauritania has been rocked this year by a parliamentary investigation into alleged corruption in the government of former President Mohamed Ould Abdel Aziz, who stepped down last year after a decade in power.

His close ally Ghazouani won the election to succeed him, but Abdel Aziz quickly found his government's actions, including deals involving offshore oil projects, under scrutiny by parliament. The investigators on Wednesday gave a report documenting their findings to the public prosecutor. Several current ministers were questioned about suspected graft that occurred on their watch while serving in senior positions in Abdel Aziz's government.

In brief remarks to reporters on Thursday morning, Cheikh Sidiya said he had submitted the government's resignation to Ghazouani but did not provide an explanation. Hours later, the presidency announced the appointment of Bilal, who has served as the head of the country's national water agency, a presidential aide, and a cabinet minister.

Abdel Aziz came to power in a 2008 coup and was an important ally of Western powers in the fight against Islamist insurgents in the Sahel region. The inauguration last August of Ghazouani, a former general and defense minister, marked the mostly desert nation's first peaceful transfer of power since independence from France in 1960.

TRENDING

The Seven Deadly Sins Season 4 airs on Netflix in Aug, synopsis revealed, other latest updates

Canara Bank Q1 profit up 23 pc at Rs 406 cr

The Dragon Prince Season 4 on expansion of Xadia & its kingdom, get other updates

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Beirut's accidental cargo: how an unscheduled port visit led to disaster

The chemicals that went up in flames in Beiruts deadliest peace-time explosion arrived in the Lebanese capital seven years ago on a leaky Russian-leased cargo ship that, according to its captain, should never have stopped there.They were be...

Britain's top Archbishop enters trans rights row to support trolled MP

By Hugo Greenhalgh LONDON, Aug 6 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The symbolic head of the worlds Anglican community has entered an increasingly bitter row over transgender rights in Britain by backing a lawmaker who came under fire over commen...

U.S. SEC fines World Acceptance Corp $21.7 million for Mexican bribes

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission announced on Thursday it had fined World Acceptance Corp, a consumer loan company, 21.7 million for paying bribes in Mexico. The SEC said in a statement that the companys Mexican subsidiary paid o...

ECB purchases push Greek 10-year bond yields to record low

Greek 10-year government bond yields fell to record lows on Thursday as a sharp rally spurred on by the fast-paced purchase of the countrys debt by the European Central Bank kept pace with investors continuing to snap up higher-yielding ass...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020