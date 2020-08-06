Guinea's ruling party nominates President Conde for third term

Guinea's ruling party nominates President Conde for third termReuters | Conakry | Updated: 06-08-2020 21:53 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 21:53 IST
Guinea's ruling party on Thursday nominated President Alpha Conde to stand for a third term, taking advantage of a new constitution to circumvent a two-term limit on presidential mandates.
In a speech on Thursday, Conde, 82, stopped short of formally accepting the nomination. Talk of his running again has sparked widespread protests that have killed at least 30 people over the past year.