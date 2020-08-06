Peru president names Walter Martos as new prime minister

Peru president names Walter Martos as new prime ministerReuters | Lima | Updated: 06-08-2020 22:16 IST | Created: 06-08-2020 22:07 IST
Peruvian president Martin Vizcarra named retired general Walter Martos as the country's new prime minister on Thursday as part of wider cabinet reshuffle over a clash with the opposition-held Congress.
Vizcarra also appointed attorney Luis Inchishategui as head of Ministry of Energy and Mines. Economy and finance minister Maria Antonieta Alva will remain in her role, Vizcarra said.
