Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysia charges former finance minister with corruption

Malaysia on Friday charged former finance minister and senior opposition leader Lim Guan Eng with corruption for seeking a bribe on a $1.5 billion infrastructure project, a move slammed by his supporters as political persecution. The charges against Lim, who was minister in the Mahathir Mohamad-led coalition that collapsed in February, comes amid speculation that elections could be imminent due to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's slim majority in parliament.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 09:09 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:09 IST
Malaysia charges former finance minister with corruption

Malaysia on Friday charged former finance minister and senior opposition leader Lim Guan Eng with corruption for seeking a bribe on a $1.5 billion infrastructure project, a move slammed by his supporters as political persecution.

The charges against Lim, who was minister in the Mahathir Mohamad-led coalition that collapsed in February, comes amid speculation that elections could be imminent due to Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin's slim majority in parliament. Lim was charged at a Kuala Lumpur sessions court for seeking a bribe to appoint a company to manage an undersea tunnel project in Penang state, which he led as chief minister from 2008 until his appointment as finance minister in 2018.

Lim, arrested on Thursday night, pleaded not guilty to the charge, according to state news agency Bernama. Lim and his lawyers could not be immediately contacted. If found guilty, Lim faces a jail term of up to 20 years and heavy fines. Anti-graft officials have said Lim will face two more charges next week.

Malaysia's opposition leaders said the charges against Lim were politically motivated. "There is not a single bit of evidence that suggests wrongdoing. Political persecution by Perikatan Nasional has begun," opposition lawmaker Teresa Kok said, referring to the ruling coalition.

Charles Santiago, another opposition lawmaker, called the charges a "dirty ploy" to destroy the opposition bloc. The prime minister's office did not respond to a request for comment.

Lim leads an ethnic Chinese-dominated party, which had drawn some backlash in the Mahathir coalition - including from prime minister Muhyiddin and his allies - due to concerns that the alliance was not doing enough to protect interests of the country's majority Malays. Lim's appointment as finance minister in 2018 was the first time in 44 years that the ministry was headed by a member of the ethnic Chinese community and was met with some resistance.

Muhyiddin was in Mahathir's coalition before he switched alliances to form a government with parties that were voted out in the 2018 election.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

Science News Roundup: Abu Dhabi's Tawazun to build satellite centre with Airbus; 'Gnarly' tumor shows dinosaurs got cancer and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Ghana: Academic year of 2020-2021 will be rescheduled, says education minister

Ghanaian education minister, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has said that the schools in the country will not be made to resume fully so long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues to spread, according to a news report by News Ghana.According to him...

HK activist Joshua Wong files court challenge to 2019 poll disqualification

Hong Kong pro-democracy activist Joshua Wong filed a court challenge on Friday against his disqualification from district polls, in a move which may have implications for this years removals of opposition candidates for the citys legislatur...

Western Railway refunds Rs 400 crore through cancelled tickets amid COVID-19

After bearing revenue loss of Rs 2,026 crores, the Western Railway has refunded over Rs 400 crore upon cancellation of tickets during the COVID-19-induced lockdown. In a press release, the Western Railway said that resulting in the cancella...

China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations - TBS

China has warned Japan that a ban on Beijing-based ByteDances short-video app TikTok would have a large impact on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources. A group of lawmakers in J...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020