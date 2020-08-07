China warns Japan a TikTok ban would affect relations - TBS
China has warned Japan that a ban on Beijing-based ByteDance's short-video app TikTok would have a "large impact" on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources. The government has not said it is considering banning the app.Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 07-08-2020 10:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 09:22 IST
China has warned Japan that a ban on Beijing-based ByteDance's short-video app TikTok would have a "large impact" on bilateral relations, broadcaster TBS reported on Friday, citing unnamed Japanese government sources. A group of lawmakers in Japan's ruling Liberal Democratic Party has decided to push for steps to restrict the app over concerns data could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, local media has reported.
Japan's foreign ministry was not immediately available to comment. The government has not said it is considering banning the app. U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Thursday a sweeping ban on transactions with ByteDance even as Microsoft Corp negotiates a possible acquisition of the video sharing app, in an escalation of tensions between the two countries.
- READ MORE ON:
- TikTok
- Japan
- ByteDance
- China
- Beijing
- Donald Trump
- Microsoft Corp
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
China says UK citizenship pathway for Hong Kong residents violates international law
Mainland China reports 22 new coronavirus cases, including 18 in Xinjiang
Trump sees China as a threat: Nikki Haley
US ratchets up China tensions, closing Houston consulate
China scheduled to launch independent Mars mission on Thursday