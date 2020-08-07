DMK chief, party members pay tribute to M Karunanidhi on 2nd death anniversary
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin and MP Kanimozhi paid tribute at the memorial of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his second death anniversary on Friday.ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 07-08-2020 12:02 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 12:02 IST
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M K Stalin and MP Kanimozhi paid tribute at the memorial of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M Karunanidhi on his second death anniversary on Friday. Various other party members paid tribute to the former chief minister during an event in Chennai.
Party MP TKS Elangovan told ANI, "It is the second death anniversary of our great leader. We have seen his efforts and will continue to follow his path." "Our leader was a man for the masses," Elangovan said.
Karunanidhi, breathed his last on August 7, 2018 at the age of 94 after a period of prolonged illness. (ANI)
