UK says progress made on Brexit; EU trade deal can be done

UK says progress made on Brexit; EU trade deal can be doneReuters | London | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:33 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:22 IST
Britain's top minister overseeing Brexit talks said on Friday that progress had been made with the European Union so he believed the two sides would clinch a free trade agreement.
"All the evidence is that we are making progress with the European Union," Michael Gove told reporters. "I believe that there will be a successful negotiated outcome."
The United Kingdom left the EU on Jan. 31 but the main terms of its membership remain in place during a transition period until the end of this year, during which time both sides hope to negotiate a new free trade deal.
- READ MORE ON:
- Michael Gove
- Britain
- Brexit
- European Union
- COVID-19
ALSO READ
Britain to work "energetically" to try to reach EU deal -UK chief negotiator
GRAPHIC-'V' good? How Britain's economic recovery is shaping up
UK trade deal unlikely for now: Britain, EU clash over post-Brexit ties
UK trade deal unlikely for now: Britain, EU clash over post-Brexit ties
INSIGHT-Britain's COVID lending schemes risk widening regional divides