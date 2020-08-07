Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ivory Coast opposition says 3rd term for Ouattara would destabilise country

A leading civil society coalition called for nationwide protests, but opposition politicians did not, instead suggesting they would use peaceful, democratic means to block Ouattara's path. Jean-Louis Billion, another senior official from the PDCI, whose presidential candidate is former President Henri Konan Bedie, told RFI it would be up to the Constitutional Council to determine whether Ouattara could run.

Reuters | Updated: 07-08-2020 17:31 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 17:31 IST
Ivory Coast opposition says 3rd term for Ouattara would destabilise country

Ivory Coast President Alassane Ouattara's decision to run for a third term in office violates the constitution and will destabilise a country still recovering from civil war, his opponents said on Friday.

In a speech on Thursday evening, Ouattara went back on an earlier pledge and said he would run in the Oct. 31 election, drawing accusations that he is following in the footsteps of other African leaders who have manipulated constitutions to hang onto power. Ivory Coast law limits presidential terms to two, but Ouattara says that a new constitution adopted in 2016 acted as a reset button, allowing him to run again.

Even before Ouattara's announcement, the vote was seen as a stern test of Ivory Coast's stability. Ouattara's first win in 2010 sparked a brief civil war that killed about 3,000 people when his predecessor Laurent Gbagbo refused to accept his loss. Politicians from that era, including Gbagbo, are still vying for power and influence, which has revived old political tensions.

"President Ouattara is sowing the seeds of the destabilisation of Ivory Coast," Maurice Kakou Guikaoué, the executive secretary of the opposing Democratic Party of Ivory Coast (PDCI), told Radio France Internationale (RFI). A leading civil society coalition called for nationwide protests, but opposition politicians did not, instead suggesting they would use peaceful, democratic means to block Ouattara's path.

Jean-Louis Billion, another senior official from the PDCI, whose presidential candidate is former President Henri Konan Bedie, told RFI it would be up to the Constitutional Council to determine whether Ouattara could run. Barring some small, isolated protests, the streets of Ivory Coast's commercial capital Abidjan were calm on Friday morning.

Ouattara said he was forced to run and that his decision was not a power grab. His handpicked candidate to represent the ruling party in October, Prime Minister Amadou Gon Coulibaly, died unexpectedly last month, leading party members to urge Ouattara to run again. Ouattara's tenure has seen relative stability return to Ivory Coast, the world's top cocoa producer, while the economy has grown at one of the fastest clips in Africa.

A banking executive said investors view Ouattara, a former senior official with the International Monetary Fund, as someone who could ensure stability. "With Ouattara, it's not a leap in the dark. He inspires confidence and that reassures investors," said the executive, who asked not to be named. (Additional reporting and writing by Aaron Ross; Editing by Edward McAllister and Hugh Lawson)

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Bundesliga to have shorter winter break next season

The Bundesliga season kicks off on Sept. 18 with champions Bayern Munich taking on Schalke 04 and will only have an 11-day winter break as the German Football League DFL adapts the schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The DFL on Friday said ...

'The world exploded': Beirut blast takes a husband, father

Soha Saade had not seen her husband since Christmas. The coronavirus pandemic had kept 44-year-old Jihad in Nigeria, where he worked far from his family in Beirut. Once travel restrictions eased, he flew home with a new sense of urgency His...

Meghalaya to allow home delivery of liquor

The Meghalaya government on Friday decided to issue licenses to wine shops for home delivery of liquor. Minister James K Sangma said the state cabinet has approved a proposal regarding this and decided to introduce a new regulation under th...

PM Modi to inaugurate submarine optical fibre cable connecting Chennai, Port Blair on Aug 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the submarine Optical Fibre Cable OFC connecting Chennai and Port Blair on August 10 through video conferencing. According to a release by Prime Ministers Office PMO, the submarine cable will als...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020