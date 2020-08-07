Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belgian court rejects move to extradite ex-Catalan minister

PTI | Brussels | Updated: 07-08-2020 18:25 IST | Created: 07-08-2020 18:19 IST
Belgian court rejects move to extradite ex-Catalan minister
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A Belgian court on Friday rejected Spain's demand to have a former high-ranking politician from the region of Catalonia extradited, in yet another set back for the country's efforts to try several officials in exile over their alleged roles in an independence referendum that Madrid branded as illegal. The Brussels prosecutor's office said the court had decided not to enforce the European arrest warrant for former Catalan culture minister Lluis Puig on the grounds that "the Spanish authorities who issued the warrant are not competent to do so." Puig has been living in exile in Belgium since he, former Catalan President Carles Puigdemont and a number of their associates fled to Belgium in October 2017, fearing arrest over their alleged roles in the secessionist push and the holding of an independence referendum that the Spanish government had banned.

The vote sparked a police crackdown and led to one of Spain's biggest political crises in decades as mass protests roiled the relatively wealthy northeast region of 7.5 million people. Polls and recent elections show that Catalans are roughly equally split by the secession question. Spaniards as a whole are strongly against it.

Puig's lawyers had argued that Spain's Supreme Court does not have the jurisdiction to judge him and that only a Catalan court is competent to do so, and they said the Belgian court agreed with them. Lawyer Paul Bekaert told reporters that the Spanish constitution only allows the country's Supreme Court to issue this kind of arrest warrant when it concerns members of parliament. He underlined that Puig has never been a lawmaker.

The Belgian prosecutor's office is mulling whether to appeal the Brussels court ruling. It's the third time that a European arrest warrant against exiled Catalan politicians has been rejected.

Bekaert accused Spanish authorities of abusing the European arrest warrant system for political purposes. "Political problems must be resolved in a political way and not a juridical way. Political adversaries must be fought in parliaments and the press, in public forums, and not in the justice palace," he said.

"We must not export our political problems in Spain to other countries of Europe." An outstanding case involves Puigdemont and former Catalan health minister Toni Comin. They have both been elected to the European Parliament and so have some protection from prosecution, but the assembly is weighing whether to lift their immunity.

TRENDING

Black Clover Chapter 260 to be intense, spoilers revealed, release date set for Aug 9

Health News Roundup: Virginia touts nation's first contact tracing app with Apple-Google tech; Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases and more

Adani Electricity Mumbai sells shares worth Rs 202 cr in Yes bank

My Hero Academia Chapter 280 to be out on Aug 10, spoilers reveal many surprising things

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

HC dismisses Sports Ministry plea for modifying direction to inform court before recognising NSFs

The Delhi High Court Friday dismissed the Centres plea seeking modification of its order directing the Sports Ministry and Indian Olympic Association IOA not to take any decision on sports federations without informing the court. A special ...

Doctors trying their best to save sexual assault victim: Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said that doctors are trying their best to save the 12-year-old girl who has suffered severe injuries in alleged sexual assault in citys Paschim Vihar area. Kejriwal also requested people to pr...

Why The Incredibles 3 can’t be dropped, cast revealed for third movie

When will The Incredibles 3 be released This is surely a big question for Incredibles enthusiasts who are ardently waiting for the third movie for over two years. Read further to get further updates.The Incredibles 3 is likely to take addit...

Soccer-Bundesliga to have shorter winter break next season

The Bundesliga season kicks off on Sept. 18 with champions Bayern Munich taking on Schalke 04 and will only have an 11-day winter break as the German Football League DFL adapts the schedule amid the COVID-19 pandemic.The DFL on Friday said ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020