Bulandhshahr violence accused appointed office-bearer in Nishad Party

Nishad Party president and founder Sanjay Nishad confirmed the appointment. Agrawal, a former chief of the local unit of the BJP's youth wing, is accused of the conspiracy to kill Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the 2018 Bulandshahr violence caused by an alleged cow slaughter incident.

The Nishad Party has appointed Bulandshahr violence accused Shikhar Agrawal as the general secretary of its Uttar Pradesh unit, the organisation said on Friday. Nishad Party president and founder Sanjay Nishad confirmed the appointment.

Agrawal, a former chief of the local unit of the BJP's youth wing, is accused of the conspiracy to kill Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh in the 2018 Bulandshahr violence caused by an alleged cow slaughter incident. A local youth, Sumit, was also killed in the violence as a mob set police vehicles on fire.

After the apponitment, Agrawal in a video said Sanjay Nishad entrusted him with the responsibility in the Nishad Party, which is an alliance partner of the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. On the Bulandshahr violence, Agrawal said, "I have no relation to it. The matter is sub-judice. I will answer to every query in court. I have full faith in the judicial process." Following an outrage over his felicitation by a BJP leader, Agrawal was removed on July 18 from the post of the district general secretary of the Pradhan Mantri Jankalyankari Yojana Jagrukta Abhiyan, an organisation promoting Union government schemes.

Agrawal is out on bail now and was seen with BJP's Bulandshahr president Anil Sisodia at an event on July 14. A certificate was given to him by the district president at the event organised by the organisation, which publicises the Union government's schemes across the country and is said to have top BJP leaders as its mentors.

Anil Sisodia, however, said the organisation no has links with the BJP and he was at the event only as a chief guest..

