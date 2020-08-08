Left Menu
Development News Edition

U.S. counterspy chief warns Russia, China, Iran trying to meddle in 2020 election

In an unusual public statement, William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said those countries were using online disinformation and other means to try to influence voters, stir up disorder and undermine American voters' confidence in the democratic process. Foreign adversaries also may try to interfere with U.S. election systems by trying to sabotage the voting process, stealing election data, or calling into question the validity of election results.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 08-08-2020 02:54 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 02:31 IST
U.S. counterspy chief warns Russia, China, Iran trying to meddle in 2020 election
Representative Image Image Credit: coutts

The top U.S. counterintelligence official on Friday warned that Russia, China and Iran will all try to interfere in the 2020 presidential election, with Russia already trying to undercut presumptive Democratic candidate Joe Biden. In an unusual public statement, William Evanina, director of the National Counterintelligence and Security Center, said those countries were using online disinformation and other means to try to influence voters, stir up disorder and undermine American voters' confidence in the democratic process.

Foreign adversaries also may try to interfere with U.S. election systems by trying to sabotage the voting process, stealing election data, or calling into question the validity of election results. "It would be difficult for our adversaries to interfere with or manipulate voting results at scale," Evanina insisted.

Multiple reviews by U.S. intelligence agencies have concluded that Russia acted to boost now-President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign and undercut his rival Hillary Clinton's chances in that election. Trump has long bristled at that finding, which Russia denies. Evanina warned on Friday that Russia is already going after former Vice President Biden and what it regards as an anti-Russia U.S. "establishment."

Evanina said Andriy Derkach, a pro-Russia Ukrainian politician, has been "spreading claims about corruption - including through publicized leaked phone calls" to undermine Biden's campaign and the Democratic Party. Trump supporters in the U.S. Senate have launched investigations questioning Biden's son Hunter's involvement in alleged business activities in Ukraine. Evanina said "Kremlin-linked actors" also are trying to "boost President Trump's candidacy via social media and Russian television."

He said his agency assessed that China would prefer that Trump not win re-election, because Beijing regards him as too unpredictable. He said China has been expanding efforts to influence U.S. politics ahead of the November election to try to shape U.S. policy, exert pressure on U.S. politicians it regards as anti-China, and deflect criticism of China.

Evanina said Iran is likely to use online tactics such as spreading disinformation to discredit U.S. institutions and President Trump and to stir up U.S. voters' discontent. The leaders of the Senate Intelligence Committee, Republican Marco Rubio and Democrat Mark Warner thanked Evanina for his warning in a statement and added that all Americans "should endeavor to prevent outside actors from being able to interfere in our elections, influence our politics, and undermine confidence in our democratic institutions."

Tim Murtaugh, a spokesman for Trump's re-election campaign, insisted that Trump has been "tougher on Russia than any administration in history." "We don't need or want foreign interference, and President Trump will beat Joe Biden fair and square," Murtaugh added.

This will be an unusual year for U.S. voters. The coronavirus pandemic is expected to result in many more voters than usual casting ballots by mail, which could mean it will take longer to learn who won. Trump has been attacking the idea of voting by mail, saying despite research to the contrary that it is likely to result in fraud.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo’s agency debunks dating rumor with Hyun Bin, Song Joong-Ki donates fund in Korea

Science News Roundup: COVID opens new doors for China's gene giant; Convalescent plasma lowers COVID-19 death risk and more

Health News Roundup: Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 1,147 to 214,214; Trump signs executive order to boost U.S. drug manufacturing and more

Kerala plane crash: Maha NCP leaders express grief

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Loopholes in Healthcare Information System may have failed Singapore COVID-19 model

In the initial days of the COVID-19 outbreak, Singapore was in the limelight for its effective healthcare system and pandemic response plan. However, Singapore has now joined the list of the worst-hit nations and the situation is even worse...

Videos

Latest News

Pentagon awards United Launch Alliance, SpaceX launch contracts

The Pentagon said on Friday it awarded United Launch Alliance ULA and SpaceX 653 million in combined military launch contracts. The contracts are for launch service orders through 2024, with the first missions launching in fiscal year 2022....

U.S. imposes sanctions on Central African Republic militia leader

The United States on Friday imposed sanctions on the leader of a Central African Republic-based militia group, the Treasury Department said, accusing the leader, Sidiki Abass, of human rights abuse, including directly participating in tortu...

Golf-China's Li surprised by resurgence at PGA Championship

Li Haotong did not think he had any chance of being a contender at this weeks PGA Championship but on Friday he came out of nowhere with a bogey-free second round and suddenly has an opportunity to become the first Chinese man to win a majo...

Golf-Tringale disqualified from PGA Championship after scoring error

Cameron Tringale was disqualified from the PGA Championship for signing a score lower than what he actually made on the par-three eighth hole on Friday, tournament officials said.The American signed for 2-under 68 for his second round at TP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020