'Fight against injustice, don't be afraid': Rahul Gandhi
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi's slogan of "do or die" will have to be given a new meaning -- "fight against injustice, don't be afraid". "Gandhi ji's slogan of 'do or die' will have to be given a new meaning on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement.PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:00 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:00 IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on Saturday that on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India movement, Mahatma Gandhi's slogan of "do or die" will have to be given a new meaning -- "fight against injustice, don't be afraid". The Quit India Movement was launched by Mahatma Gandhi at the Bombay session of the All-India Congress Committee on August 8, 1942, demanding an end to the British rule in India.
Mahatma Gandhi had given a "do or die" call to the people of India in a final push to make the British leave the country. "Gandhi ji's slogan of 'do or die' will have to be given a new meaning on the 78th anniversary of the Quit India Movement. 'Fight against injustice, do not be afraid!'" Rahul Gandhi said in a tweet in Hindi.
