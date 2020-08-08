Left Menu
Russian city holds another anti-Kremlin protest over detained governor

About 3,000 people joined another march in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in protest over President Vladimir Putin's handling of a local political crisis.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 08-08-2020 16:42 IST | Created: 08-08-2020 16:42 IST
About 3,000 people joined another march in the Russian far eastern city of Khabarovsk on Saturday in protest over President Vladimir Putin's handling of a local political crisis. Residents of Khabarovsk, around 3,800 miles (6,110 km) and seven time zones east of Moscow, are protesting for a fifth consecutive weekend against the detention of Sergei Furgal, the wider region's popular governor.

Furgal was arrested on July 9 in connection with murder charges he denies. His supporters say the detention is politically motivated. It has triggered weeks of street protests, creating a headache for the Kremlin facing a sharp drop in real incomes as a result of the coronavirus outbreak and trying to keep a lid on unrest as the economy stutters.

Regional authorities estimated around 2,800 people took part in the latest march, a smaller turnout than previous weeks. Reuters images showed people marching with posters reading, "Give us back Furgal" and, "Away with the repressions".

