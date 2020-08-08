Amit Shah appeals everyone to join PM's campaign for garbage free India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday appealed to everyone to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi's week-long campaign to free India of garbage in the run-up to the Independence Day. Modi on Saturday launched the campaign and asserted that the Swachh Bharat Mission has been a big support in the fight against coronavirus.

"The Modi government has been committed to 'Swachh Bharat' since day one. Today, the slogan of 'Gandagi Bharat Chhodo' shows @narendramodi ji's commitment towards cleanliness. I appeal to all countrymen to join this call of Modi ji and run a successful cleanliness campaign till August 15," Shah tweeted in Hindi. In his speech, Modi urged children, who attended the event, to follow social distancing norms and wear masks to guard against coronavirus.

The cleanliness drive begins on Saturday and will go on till Independence Day on August 15 to re-enforce the ongoing campaign on cleanliness and sanitation.