Left Menu
Development News Edition

6 Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran

The Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday sent a letter to the UN Security Council backing an extension of an arms embargo that's kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks and warships. The GCC — comprised of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — alleged Iran had "not ceased or desisted from armed interventions in neighboring countries, directly and through organisations and movements armed and trained by Iran".

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 10-08-2020 09:53 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 09:53 IST
6 Gulf Arab countries back extending UN arms embargo on Iran

A six-nation bloc of Gulf Arab nations torn apart by internal strife endorsed an extension of a United Nations arms embargo on Iran, just two months before it is set to expire. The Gulf Cooperation Council on Sunday sent a letter to the UN Security Council backing an extension of an arms embargo that's kept Iran from purchasing foreign-made weapons like fighter jets, tanks and warships.

The GCC — comprised of Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates — alleged Iran had "not ceased or desisted from armed interventions in neighboring countries, directly and through organisations and movements armed and trained by Iran". A Saudi-led coalition continues to battle Yemen's Houthi rebels, whom the UN, the US and armament experts have accused of receiving arms from Iran. Tehran denies arming the Houthis, even as Iranian armaments and components have repeatedly turned up in Yemen. The letter also said Iran arms Hezbollah fighters in Lebanon and Syria and allegedly provides weapons to Shiite militias in Iraq and “terrorist groups” in Bahrain, Kuwait and Saudi Arabia.

“UN restrictions establish a consensus understanding of the threat to peace and stability Iranian proliferation represents,” the GCC said in the letter signed by General-Secretary Nayef al-Hajraf on behalf of the bloc. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Abbas Mousavi condemned the GCC letter and called it an “irresponsible” statement that serves US interests, Iranian state TV reported.

Mousavi also criticised the Gulf Arab countries for being “among the largest arms buyers in the region and the world," even amid the economic downturn caused by the coronavirus pandemic. The UN banned Iran from buying major foreign weapon systems in 2010 amid tensions over its nuclear program. That blocked Iran from replacing its aging equipment, much of which had been purchased by the shah before the 1979 Islamic Revolution. An earlier embargo targeted Iranian arms exports.

Iran's 2015 nuclear deal saw the UN agree to sunset the arms embargo this October. President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the deal in 2018, part of a maximum pressure campaign that's hurt Iran's already-ailing economy and led to a series of escalating incidents in the Mideast. The GCC letter also mentioned Iran's shootdown of a Ukrainian passenger plane in January and its navy accidentally killing 19 sailors in a missile strike during an exercise. Iran also is suspected of launching a September attack on the heart of Saudi Arabia's oil industry, though Tehran denies that.

That the GCC offered a unified statement on Iran comes as it remains torn by the ongoing Qatar crisis, which saw Bahrain, Egypt, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates cut diplomatic ties and launch a boycott of the nation beginning in 2017. Kuwait has sought to mediate the crisis, though its 91-year-old emir now is hospitalised in the US suffering from an undisclosed ailment. Amid the crisis, Qatar has had warmer ties with Iran and used its airspace while sharing a vast offshore oil and gas field with Tehran. The small nation is home to the massive Al-Udeid Air Base, home to the forward headquarters of the US military's Central Command. Oman, which saw its long-serving sultan die earlier this year, long has had close ties to Iran and has served as an interlocutor between Tehran and the West.

Bahrain, Saudi Arabia and the Emirates long have viewed Iran far more suspiciously, accusing it of stirring up dissent among Shiite populations in the region. The unified GCC statement comes after recent visits by outgoing US special representative for Iran Brian Hook amid the pandemic. US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo praised the letter early Monday.

“The US will introduce a resolution this week to extend the embargo after years of diplomacy,” Pompeo wrote on Twitter. The Security Council "must choose between arming terrorists or standing by the" GCC..

TRENDING

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

Sports News Roundup: PGA Championship shows golf in a 'good place'; Blue Jackets eliminate host Leafs to advance and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.PGA Championship shows golf in a good placeThe performance of some of the PGA Tours brightest young talents at the PGA Championship shows the future of golf is in good hands, as seasoned ...

Egypt mulls law to protect women's identities as MeToo movement escalates

By Menna A. Farouk CAIRO, Aug 10 Thomson Reuters Foundation - Egyptian lawmakers are pushing for a new law to protect the identity of women coming forward to report sexual abuse and assault as the nations MeToo movement picks up speed.An Eg...

Researchers find clue to improve artificial vision for patients with retinitis pigmentosa

Important findings that could potentially improve the performance of retinal prostheses creating an artificial vision for blind individuals have been reported by a team of Korean researchers. The Korea Institute of Science and Technology KI...

Wellness Programs by Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems to Integrate the Signature Happiness Course and Meditation and Breathing Practices by The Art of Living

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India The signature course effectually fosters emotional health Aims to enhance health and emotional wellness through restorative techniques Luke Coutinho Holistic Healing Systems, a company t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020