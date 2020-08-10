Rajasthan Cong MLAs demand action against Pilot, rebel MLAs

Rajasthan Congress MLAs have demanded action against Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs at the Congress' Legislature Party meeting yesterday, said sources. According to sources, State Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey has said that he will not advocate for rebels in front of party high command.

"MLAs in yesterday's Congress Legislature Party meeting demanded action against Sachin Pilot and other rebel MLAs. State Congress in-charge Avinash Pandey said he will not advocate for rebels in front of party high command," sources told ANI. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot had on Sunday held CLP meeting at Hotel Suryagarh in Jaisalmer.

The Rajasthan Assembly session is scheduled to begin on August 14. MLAs supporting Chief Minister are lodged at the hotel after differences between Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot came out in open triggering a political crisis in the state.

Pilot was removed as the Deputy Chief Minister and as the state chief of the party on July 14. Pilot was reportedly miffed after the SOG sent him a notice to record his statement in a case of alleged poaching of Congress MLAs in the state. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)