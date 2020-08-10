Rajasthan BJP legislature party meeting on Tuesday from 4 pm

Rajasthan Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) legislature party meeting will be held at 4 pm on Tuesday, said Ramlal Sharma, BJP MLA from Chomu on Monday. Rajasthan BJP President Satish Poonia on Saturday said BJP MLAs have been sent on an excursion as "Rajasthan police are working as an agent of (Chief Minister) Ashok Gehlot and targetting BJP MLAs."

"Whenever BJP Legislature party meets, they all will be there as Rajasthan BJP is intact and united," he said. State Assembly session is scheduled to convene from August 14.

The Congress government in the state is facing a political crisis after simmering differences between former Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Gehlot came out in the open. The Congress has accused the BJP of indulging in horse-trading to bring down the Ashok Gehlot government. However, the BJP has rejected the allegations. (ANI)