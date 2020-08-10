'We The People': New instalment of Rethinking India series to hit stands soon

The fourth volume of 'Rethinking India' series, which reimagines current socio-economic and political paradigms, and proposes innovative ideas to further India's promise, will be released on August 17, announced publishing house Penguin. The book, titled "We the People: Establishing Rights and Deepening Democracy", brings together a collection of essays that explores the process of germination and growth of undisputed universal rights, and of them being developed as tangible entitlements in India. It is edited by noted social activists Nikhil Dey, Aruna Roy, and Rakshita Swamy.

"This book is an important milestone in explaining how ordinary Indians have established important basic rights through their extraordinary collective efforts. The contributions from important theorists and practitioners unpack for us India's Constitutional rights and their implicit promises. "The potential of Rights-based legislation and policy emerges from exercising citizenship, and the organic political journey of, 'We the People'," Nikhil Dey told PTI. According to the publishers, the essays in the book showcase the continuing dialectic between "established constitutional rights and shifting state policy". They also promote understanding and scholarship, and "enliven debates as we continue to search for answers in uncertain and challenging times".

"The authors are academics, activists, and practitioners who have a strong relationship with social movements. Their narratives trace the use of the rights-based framework of the Indian Constitution by socio-political movements in order to strengthen the economic, cultural, and social rights of ordinary Indians. "The multiple perspectives draw upon and contextualize the complex relationship of the citizen with the state, society, and market in democratic India," they added.

Commenting on the book, noted activist and Ramon Magsaysay award winner Aruna Roy, who is also one of the editors of the compendium, said that it shows "how there can be no development or economic recovery without people's democratic participation". "COVID has pushed India to face many democratic challenges. It has centralized power. Campaigns and movements have made space for people's involvement with democratic institutions; showing the way to equitable development and participatory democracy," she said.

The Rethinking India series, whose earlier titles were "Vision for a Nation", "The Minority Conundrum" and "Reviving Jobs", includes contributions from over 140 of India's foremost academics, activists, and policymakers across the party lines.