Left Menu
Development News Edition

'We The People': New instalment of Rethinking India series to hit stands soon

It is edited by noted social activists Nikhil Dey, Aruna Roy and Rakshita Swamy. "This book is an important milestone in explaining how ordinary Indians have established important basic rights through their extraordinary collective efforts.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-08-2020 14:17 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 14:03 IST
'We The People': New instalment of Rethinking India series to hit stands soon
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The fourth volume of 'Rethinking India' series, which reimagines current socio-economic and political paradigms, and proposes innovative ideas to further India's promise, will be released on August 17, announced publishing house Penguin. The book, titled "We the People: Establishing Rights and Deepening Democracy", brings together a collection of essays that explores the process of germination and growth of undisputed universal rights, and of them being developed as tangible entitlements in India. It is edited by noted social activists Nikhil Dey, Aruna Roy, and Rakshita Swamy.

"This book is an important milestone in explaining how ordinary Indians have established important basic rights through their extraordinary collective efforts. The contributions from important theorists and practitioners unpack for us India's Constitutional rights and their implicit promises. "The potential of Rights-based legislation and policy emerges from exercising citizenship, and the organic political journey of, 'We the People'," Nikhil Dey told PTI. According to the publishers, the essays in the book showcase the continuing dialectic between "established constitutional rights and shifting state policy". They also promote understanding and scholarship, and "enliven debates as we continue to search for answers in uncertain and challenging times".

"The authors are academics, activists, and practitioners who have a strong relationship with social movements. Their narratives trace the use of the rights-based framework of the Indian Constitution by socio-political movements in order to strengthen the economic, cultural, and social rights of ordinary Indians. "The multiple perspectives draw upon and contextualize the complex relationship of the citizen with the state, society, and market in democratic India," they added.

Commenting on the book, noted activist and Ramon Magsaysay award winner Aruna Roy, who is also one of the editors of the compendium, said that it shows "how there can be no development or economic recovery without people's democratic participation". "COVID has pushed India to face many democratic challenges. It has centralized power. Campaigns and movements have made space for people's involvement with democratic institutions; showing the way to equitable development and participatory democracy," she said.

The Rethinking India series, whose earlier titles were "Vision for a Nation", "The Minority Conundrum" and "Reviving Jobs", includes contributions from over 140 of India's foremost academics, activists, and policymakers across the party lines.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Poor on IHR capacity progress in 2019, WHO says Cambodia tops COVID-19 response

Despite being in proximity to Hubei, the original epicenter of COVID-19 pandemic, Cambodia has reported just 226 confirmed cases and zero deaths. After seeing the data, WHO appreciated Cambodias healthcare information system but experts dou...

Videos

Latest News

U.N. rights office concerned about Jimmy Lai arrest, seeks review

The U.N. human rights office voiced deep concern on Monday at the arrest of Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai and others under the new security law and urged authorities to ensure that the legislation is not being misused. Jeremy Laurence, s...

Western Railway dispatches train with cloth, dye, chemicals from Gujarat to Bangladesh

The Western Railway sent a special parcel train from Gujarats Kankaria to Bangladesh to transport cloth, dye, and chemicals, the Ministry of Railways said on Monday. After Onions, another Parcel Special to Bangladesh Western Railway loaded ...

Soccer-Dortmund's Sancho off to pre-season camp amid transfer speculation

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday amid ongoing speculation of a possible transfer to the English Premier League. The 20-year-old England international, who has a...

Greenman Viral Desai's "Tree Ganesha" movement receives support from across the World

Surat Gujarat India, Aug 10 ANINews Wire India Popularly known as the Greenman, Viral Desai, an environmentalist and a successful businessman from Surat has started the Tree Ganesha, Each One Plant One movement a few days ago. Through this ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020