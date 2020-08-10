Poland says EU should act to prevent violence in Belarus

Poland says EU should act to prevent violence in BelarusReuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:58 IST
The European Union should take action to prevent the use of force by the authorities in Belarus, Poland's foreign minister said on Monday, after the the Belarussian opposition rejected the results of a presidential election.
"The EU must take action to prevent the possible use of force in Belarus," Jacek Czaputowicz told a news conference. He added that he hoped imposing sanctions on Belarus would not be necessary, but did not rule out the option.
