Left Menu
Development News Edition

Poland says EU should act to prevent violence in Belarus

Reuters | Updated: 10-08-2020 16:15 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 15:58 IST
Poland says EU should act to prevent violence in Belarus
Representative image Image Credit: Wikimedia

The European Union should take action to prevent the use of force by the authorities in Belarus, Poland's foreign minister said on Monday, after the the Belarussian opposition rejected the results of a presidential election.

"The EU must take action to prevent the possible use of force in Belarus," Jacek Czaputowicz told a news conference. He added that he hoped imposing sanctions on Belarus would not be necessary, but did not rule out the option.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Health News Roundup: China reports 23 new COVID-19 cases; Australia's Victoria reports deadliest day of COVID-19 pandemic and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Extreme poverty rises; a generation sees a future slip away

As a domestic worker, Amsale Hailemariam knew from the inside out the luxury villas that had grown up around her simple shelter of raw metal and plastic sheeting. And in them, she saw how her country, Ethiopia, had transformed. The single m...

Malawi’s President Chakwera talks with Masiyiwa over cheap internet access

Malawis President Lazarus Chakwera recently confirmed that he held talks with Zimbabwean billionaire Strive Masiyiwa regarding how the Malawian people can get access to cheap internet, according to a news report by TechZim.I engaged Strive ...

Macau announces partial restart of tourist visas, hoping for casino revival

Macaus government on Monday announced that tourist visas, through which the majority of gamblers visit casinos in the Chinese territory, will be reinstated for the neighbouring city of Zhuhai, paving the way for a revival of visitors. Macau...

Mumbai, Aug 10 (PTI) METAL :

METAL IN RS. PER KG INCLUSIVE OF GSTCOPPER CABEL SCRAP 469.00 COPPER HEAVY SCRAPS 463.00COPPER ARMATURE CREDIT 449.00COPPER SHEET CUTTING --COPPER UTENSILS SCRAP 420.00BRASS SHEET CUTTING 327.00BRASS UTENSIL SCRAP 30...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020