Britain raises concerns with Belarus after election protests

Britain has raised long-standing concerns with the government in Belarus over anti-democratic actions, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding that violence overnight and attempts to suppress protests were unacceptable. "The violence we've seen overnight in Belarus, and the attempts by the Belarusian authorities to suppress protests are completely unacceptable," he said.

The opposition in Belarus rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory, a result which sparked violence on Sunday night. The spokesman said: "We have previously made clear on many occasions our significant concerns about Belarus's anti-democratic actions, including the detention of opposition candidates, peaceful protesters and journalists. We're raising our concerns, again, with the government of Belarus following these protests."