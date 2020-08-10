Britain raises concerns with Belarus after election protests
Britain has raised long-standing concerns with the government in Belarus over anti-democratic actions, a spokesman for Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, adding that violence overnight and attempts to suppress protests were unacceptable. The spokesman said: "We have previously made clear on many occasions our significant concerns about Belarus's anti-democratic actions, including the detention of opposition candidates, peaceful protesters and journalists.
The opposition in Belarus rejected official election results handing President Alexander Lukashenko a landslide re-election victory, a result which sparked violence on Sunday night. The spokesman said: "We have previously made clear on many occasions our significant concerns about Belarus's anti-democratic actions, including the detention of opposition candidates, peaceful protesters and journalists. We're raising our concerns, again, with the government of Belarus following these protests."
