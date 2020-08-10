Left Menu
Development News Edition

Trump trails Biden in two key battleground states: Opinion poll

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by as much as six percentage points in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two battleground states the Republican leader had won in the last election, according to a new opinion poll on Monday.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 10-08-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 19:30 IST
Trump trails Biden in two key battleground states: Opinion poll
Representative Image Image Credit: coutts

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden is leading President Donald Trump by as much as six percentage points in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, two battleground states the Republican leader had won in the last election, according to a new opinion poll on Monday. Voters in these two states think the US is doing poorly and that Biden would do a better job than Trump in handling the coronavirus outbreak, the CBS News reported citing the findings of its poll tracker.

The CBS poll tracker was conducted by UK-based market research firm YouGov from August 4 to 7. They were based on a sample size of 1,009 registered voters in Wisconsin and 1,225 in Pennsylvania. The study has an error margin of +/- 3.7 points. Traditionally Trump has held an advantage over Biden on the economic front, but that advantage has eroded due to the coronavirus outbreak, the CBS News reported.

In the 2016 US election, late votes in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania had ensured Trump's win. However, recent polls have suggested that the crucial swing states are leaning towards the Democratic candidate. Voters in Wisconsin and Pennsylvania believe the Trump presidency has not gone as expected. Biden has cut into Trump's White, non-college voters, an important support base for the president.

Over 60 per cent of the poll participants dislike how the president handles himself and over half believe their problems are better understood by Biden. Biden presently has a lead of about 6 points but that could change quickly, the CBS reported.

Nearly half of Biden's supporters say that the vice presidential pick will influence their decision come election day. The US presidential election will be held on November 3.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Denmark angry at Google censorship of some Danish content, seeks talks

Denmark, angry at Googles censorship of some Danish content over an argument over copyright, said on Monday it was seeking talks with the Alphabet-owned tech giant. Google removed all music by Danish artists on the Danish site of video stre...

Gujarat govt committed to conservation of Asiatic lions: CM

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday said his government was committed to conservation of lions in the state. On the occasion of the World Lion Day, Rupani held a meeting of key officials working in the Gir forest, the only abode o...

20,000 paper birds help fund COVID-19 units at Belgium hospital

A flock of 20,000 multicoloured origami birds has been installed in a cathedral in Brussels, Belgium, as part of a fundraising artwork that has paid for two COVID-19 units at a local hospital.Suspended from the ceiling of the medieval Cathe...

Himachal likely to receive extremely heavy rains on Tuesday

Light to moderate rain occurred in parts of Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with Una recording the highest rainfall in the state at 91mm, the Meteorological Centre here said. Dharamshala received 13mm rain, Dalhousie and Sundernagar 12mm each, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020