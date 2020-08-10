Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says Rajasthan govt safe

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. After the meeting at Gehlot's official residence, Sharma said the "government was safe" and things will get clear by Tuesday. He said other rebel MLAs should also return to Jaipur.

"It was an internal matter, which has now been resolved. There was no resentment against the party or the chief minister. The issue was related to the work of my area. I have been assured by the chief minister that all work will be done," he told reporters after meeting the CM. The meeting took place hours after dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

Sharma is one of the 18 legislators who backed Pilot in the power tussle with CM Gehlot. Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had lodged an FIR against him for the "plot" to topple the state government. He was suspended from the party after three audio clips having purported conversation of the "conspiracy" had surfaced. The party had alleged that Sharma was heard in two of the audio clips.

About the charges, Sharma said he has already rejected these. "I do not know about the audio tapes and I do not know Gajendra Singh or Sanjay Jain," he said.

Jain, referred to as a BJP leader by the Congress, was allegedly heard talking to Sharma and Gajendra Singh, who the Congress claims is Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the audio tapes. Shekhawat had rebutted the allegations. When asked whether he is with Ashok Gehlot or former party chief Sachin Pilot, the MLA told reporters, "I am with the Congress. Ashok Gehlot is the head of the Congress government in Rajasthan." Sharma is said to have been camping along with other rebel legislators in Haryana's Manesar since July 13. Earlier, Sharma had said he will not join the BJP, but wants a change in the leadership.

He had said that situation will get clear once the floor test takes place. The seven-time MLA had then blamed Congress national general secretary Avinash Pande for the crisis.