Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says Rajasthan govt safe

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. When asked whether he is with Ashok Gehlot or former party chief Sachin Pilot, the MLA told reporters, “I am with the Congress.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 10-08-2020 22:25 IST | Created: 10-08-2020 22:10 IST
Rebel Cong MLA meets Gehlot, says Rajasthan govt safe
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Rebel Congress MLA Bhanwar Lal Sharma here on Monday met Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, indicating a patch-up between rival party factions. After the meeting at Gehlot's official residence, Sharma said the "government was safe" and things will get clear by Tuesday. He said other rebel MLAs should also return to Jaipur.

"It was an internal matter, which has now been resolved. There was no resentment against the party or the chief minister. The issue was related to the work of my area. I have been assured by the chief minister that all work will be done," he told reporters after meeting the CM. The meeting took place hours after dissident Congress leader Sachin Pilot met party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in New Delhi.

Sharma is one of the 18 legislators who backed Pilot in the power tussle with CM Gehlot. Earlier, the Rajasthan Police had lodged an FIR against him for the "plot" to topple the state government. He was suspended from the party after three audio clips having purported conversation of the "conspiracy" had surfaced. The party had alleged that Sharma was heard in two of the audio clips.

About the charges, Sharma said he has already rejected these. "I do not know about the audio tapes and I do not know Gajendra Singh or Sanjay Jain," he said.

Jain, referred to as a BJP leader by the Congress, was allegedly heard talking to Sharma and Gajendra Singh, who the Congress claims is Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, in the audio tapes. Shekhawat had rebutted the allegations. When asked whether he is with Ashok Gehlot or former party chief Sachin Pilot, the MLA told reporters, "I am with the Congress. Ashok Gehlot is the head of the Congress government in Rajasthan." Sharma is said to have been camping along with other rebel legislators in Haryana's Manesar since July 13. Earlier, Sharma had said he will not join the BJP, but wants a change in the leadership.

He had said that situation will get clear once the floor test takes place. The seven-time MLA had then blamed Congress national general secretary Avinash Pande for the crisis.

TRENDING

Kahele wins Hawaii Democratic primary for Gabbard's seat

New test better predicts which babies will develop type 1 diabetes

Researchers identify therapeutic targets to treat heart-related diseases

Wentworth Season 8 episode 3 synopsis revealed, episode 2 recap, get other updates

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Canada’s COVID-19 pitfalls highlight need for integrated health information system

In the globalized world of today where outbreaks can spread far and wide within a matter of days, a global-level integrated health information system is ideal but Canadas provincial barriers show that the country lags much behind in deployi...

Pandemic must be impetus, not obstacle, for clean water access

To make matters worse, there are suspicions that the inadequacy of wastewater treatment methods in California, the rest of the USA, and indeed around the world may help to propagate the disease even more widely. ...

3D printing and the future of manufacturing post COVID-19

The on-demand,&#160;customizable, and localized manufacturing of product components facilitated by 3D printing has the potential to redefine manufacturing&#160;but there are certain technical, mechanical, and legal limitations that, unless ...

How UK’s 'best prepared' healthcare system failed to gauge COVID-19

The UK is proud of their public health system and its unlike any other country as around 90 percent of British public supports the founding principles of National Health Service. But without accurate data being available to stakeholders in ...

Videos

Latest News

Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests

Lebanons prime minister stepped down from his job on Monday in the wake of the disastrous Beirut port explosion that triggered public fury, saying he has come to the conclusion that corruption in Lebanon is bigger than the state. In a bri...

COVID-19: Surat records 236 new cases; 8 die, 260 recover

Surats COVID-19 tally crossed the 16,000-mark and rose to 16,046 with 236 new cases reported on Monday, the Gujarat health department said. With eight more deaths, the COVID-19 fatalities rose to 695 in the south Gujarat district, it said.A...

Six more fatalities push Assam's COVID-19 death toll to 151

Assams COVID-19 death toll mounted to 151 on Monday with six more fatalities, Minister for Health and Family Welfare Himanta Biswa Sarma said. The deaths were reported from Kamrup Metropolitan, Sonitpur, Karimganj and Dibrugarh districts, h...

Lebanese PM steps down in wake of Beirut explosion, protests

Lebanons prime minister says he is stepping down from his job in the wake of the Beirut port explosion last week that triggered public fury and mass protests. In a brief televised speech, Prime Minister Hassan Diab said on Monday that he is...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020