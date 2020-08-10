J'khand governor greets Soren on his birthday
Jharkhand Governor Droupadi Murmu on Monday greeted Chief Minister Hemant Soren on his birthday. The governor spoke to the chief minister over the phone and extended best wishes to him, a Raj Bhavan release said.
BJP's Jharkhand unit president and Rajya Sabha member Deepak Prakash also greeted Soren. The chief minister said he was overwhelmed by the blessings, love, and good wishes from the people.
