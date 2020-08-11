Left Menu
Sachin Pilot greeted with chants of 'I love you' by supporters in Jaipur

Congress leader Sachin Pilot was greeted by hundreds of enthusiastic supporters with chants of "I love you" and 'Sachin Pilot zindabad' as he returned to the state after a month-long political crisis in Rajasthan.

ANI | Jaipur (Rajasthan) | Updated: 11-08-2020 18:55 IST | Created: 11-08-2020 18:55 IST
Sachin Pilot being greeted by supporters in Jaipur, Rajasthan on Tuesday. Photo/ANI. Image Credit: ANI

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Pilot had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi yesterday. A three-member committee formed for redressal of the issues raised by him and some MLAs of the party against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led government. Meanwhile, today he said that he had not demanded any post and had only raised issues related to governance, functioning, and respect of party workers.

The former deputy chief minister of Rajasthan, Pilot had met Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi yesterday. A three-member committee formed for redressal of the issues raised by him and some MLAs of the party against Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot led government. Meanwhile, today he said that he had not demanded any post and had only raised issues related to governance, functioning, and respect of party workers.

"I am sad the way sedition notice was given and was withdrawn 25 days later. We went to court. Several cases were registered. These actions could have been avoided. I raised my issues. There should not be vendetta politics. I have not placed any demand for any post. I am ready to fulfill responsibilities given by the party," Pilot told reporters here. "We never said anything against our party leadership, party, its ideology, and government. We raised our points on functioning and governance and I think we have full right to raise these issues," he said.

"We have cleared our stand that we will remain in Congress. My politics is based on truth and principles. Even today I have no greed for any post. Posts come and go," he added. (ANI)

